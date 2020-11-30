 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Italy's Calabria has two pandemics: the 'rona and perfectly legitimate businessmen   (bbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the Mafia has been creeping back into the south's more mainstream areas.  Legit business folks are having to rely on the mafia for basic supplies and necessities, which is rather dangerous because the mafia always comes back with a request you don't deny.   But the government as a whole has been really slow in helping the South financially (in many ways), and this is the end result.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In a just world the business men would catch it and be told the beds are full.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Criminal gangs seized resources and ran up massive debts, leading to 18 of its public hospitals being closed and savage cuts to beds and staff.

In the US we call that "private equity".
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, they don't give people the 'rona. They just know that sometimes people catch it.

That's a mighty fine mask you're wearing. It would be a shame if something were to happen to it...
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice facility. Lotsa oxygen in your ICU. It would be a shame if it caught on fire.
 
groverpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A problem eerily similar to that in the US; hospitals starved of PPE and ventilators while the Orange Don in the White House demands fealty before he will dispense the aforementioned equipement. In both situations there's a don stealing your healthcare.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least the article uses the proper name of 'Ndrangheta, even if they improperly call it the "mafia".

Ndrangheta, Camurra E mafia
Youtube si5Supq4u7w
 
