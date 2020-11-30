 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "New Zealand officials file charges over deadly White Island volcano eruption". Arrest warrants issued for Rūaumoko and Madame Pele   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 1:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What part of "active" and "volcano" did the tour promotors not understand?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: What part of "active" and "volcano" did the tour promotors not understand?


Applies to tourists as well.

/Games
/Prizes
/haha.gif
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: studebaker hoch: What part of "active" and "volcano" did the tour promotors not understand?

Applies to tourists as well.

/Games
/Prizes
/haha.gif


Yes, because tourists are also seismologists or volcanologists and should have known that a volcano was bound to erupt.

This is the same stupid take that happened in the thread about the American couple who sued the operators.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the bottom of my tourism list would be volcanoes - lava fields that are active....

Right down there with skydiving, climbing and, of course, Africa.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professor Plum in the Library with a Volcano
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they eliminated Te Kā as a suspect?
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me guess. The people that approved letting tourist go to the island in the first place are not on the list.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.