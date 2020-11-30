 Skip to content
(NBC News)   AstraZeneca faces more questions over it's whoopsie half-dose accidental vaccination study   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Awkward  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wademh: Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.


A bit better than when I averaged grapefruit and toothpaste.
 
jake3988 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wademh: Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.


No, it's perfectly fine.  The problem is that they portrayed it as intentional, when in fact, it was accidental and the people that got the half-dose didn't represent the full gambit of people, so it's (potentially) a fake number.  We simply don't know.

So what they need to do is re-do phase 3, but with everyone getting the half-dose.

Full dose is above 50% (62% IIRC) so FDA can approve that, but... when the other two out there are 90%+, who'd want to take a 62% one?!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Details matter
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jake3988: wademh: Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.

No, it's perfectly fine.  The problem is that they portrayed it as intentional, when in fact, it was accidental


But that's actually a huge problem.

That's why clinical trials MUST register ahead of time their endpoints and the hypotheses they are testing (including the dosing regimen).

Drawing any kind of conclusions about things other than what you specifically set out to test is not kosher, since it is highly susceptible to cherry-picking and p-hacking.

Between that, and the combining of data from different types of trials in different countries with different patient demographics and different control arms...yeah.

The AstraZeneca / Oxford data is a mess.  I wouldn't take it.  They need to re-do a large Phase III trial.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, on the other hand, look fantastic.  Both of them really were a master-class in running rigorous and transparent trials under difficult conditions.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jake3988: wademh: Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.

No, it's perfectly fine.  The problem is that they portrayed it as intentional, when in fact, it was accidental and the people that got the half-dose didn't represent the full gambit of people, so it's (potentially) a fake number.  We simply don't know.

So what they need to do is re-do phase 3, but with everyone getting the half-dose.

Full dose is above 50% (62% IIRC) so FDA can approve that, but... when the other two out there are 90%+, who'd want to take a 62% one?!


That could depend on cost and availibility.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whoopsie Half-Dose is my name for a Dead Head (in)action figure.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Parrahs: jake3988: wademh: Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.

No, it's perfectly fine.  The problem is that they portrayed it as intentional, when in fact, it was accidental and the people that got the half-dose didn't represent the full gambit of people, so it's (potentially) a fake number.  We simply don't know.

So what they need to do is re-do phase 3, but with everyone getting the half-dose.

Full dose is above 50% (62% IIRC) so FDA can approve that, but... when the other two out there are 90%+, who'd want to take a 62% one?!

That could depend on cost and availibility.


It's 1/10th the cost of the other two and uses technology that other drug companies can duplicate.  the mRNA vaccines have a completely new production method.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's okay. This only proves that the process of testing and evaluating results is not cutting corners and not accepting any results that are based on a process that isn't acceptable...in this case, mixing the half-dose-full-dose folks with the full-dose-full-dose folks.

In time, they'll get it right, and we'll know just how effective it is.  In the meantime, we have the ultra-frozen vaccine and the refrigeration vaccine about to get the nod from the FDA. Hopefully in the long run AstroZeneca gets it right and shows >90% efficacy, 'cause IIRC their vaccine doesn't need to be kept cold at all.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

natazha: Parrahs: jake3988: wademh: Yeah, they averaged apples and oranges. That's not good.

No, it's perfectly fine.  The problem is that they portrayed it as intentional, when in fact, it was accidental and the people that got the half-dose didn't represent the full gambit of people, so it's (potentially) a fake number.  We simply don't know.

So what they need to do is re-do phase 3, but with everyone getting the half-dose.

Full dose is above 50% (62% IIRC) so FDA can approve that, but... when the other two out there are 90%+, who'd want to take a 62% one?!

That could depend on cost and availibility.

It's 1/10th the cost of the other two and uses technology that other drug companies can duplicate.  the mRNA vaccines have a completely new production method.


Isn't it also easier to store due to temp requirements? This would suggest it will be the version of the vaccine that will be used in the developing world.
 
