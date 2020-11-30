 Skip to content
(Reuters)   The TSA says it screened 1.18 million airline passengers on Sunday, some successfully
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thousands Standing Around was the worst think Bush 2 left behind.

They brag about screening 1.1 million passengers, but don't mention the 7.5 million a day we pay for them to inflict the foot fungus shuffle on weary travelers.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Correction, the 7.5 million a day was an estimate of wages. The total budget for the TSA is 7.78 Billion, so a day costs 21.3 million.

That's some Seriously Expensive security theater.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know I'm like a broken record in TSA threads, but f**k those guys.

/And I have TSA Precheck.
//But still, f**k those guys.
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least they also miss 95% of restricted items.  https://www.google.com/amp/s/​www.nbcne​ws.com/news/amp/ncna367851 .  The TSA is nothing more than a well-oiled grift machine.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wait, screened. My mistake.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who would have thought a government run nationwide agency would be so awful?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thankfully we don't have an out of control pandemic right now.

Those of us who follow the best practices to stop the spread suffer while the covidiots run around care free coontil they catch the 'rona) get to isolate ourselves and then once the covidiots have filled up the hospitals enough, then we will probably get to enjoy lockdown again.

Thanks covidiots.
 
ssa5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While security did change post 9-11, I still never have had that experience that differs from what other airports do around the world. Is it because you need to remove your shoes? Or empty your bag of electronics? Taking off your belt? Having to stand still for the automated scanner? None of this is any different, it is just the U.S. finally caught up to the rest of the world in regards to airline security.

IMO it is not TSA that are a pain in the ass, but ICE when returning.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uncle Eazy: I know I'm like a broken record in TSA threads, but f**k those guys.



Ugh, they are usually fat and out of shape. Not really my type at all.
 
