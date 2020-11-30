 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   If you never got your COVID stimulus payment, don't read this article   (npr.org) divider line
23
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1510 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 11:23 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just like how they made that kind of an error "Dimitri in St Petersburg.....seems legit, send it"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Maybe if the IRS didn't force everyone that ever had a connection to the US to file income tax returns for bogus reasons, they wouldn't have computer systems full of people who they shouldn't have sent money to.

Overseas kids born to US citizens parents who are treasurer in clubs with more than $10,000 have to file paperwork with the IRS as does the bank.  Maybe that should be $10 million if they want to deal with real money laundering. Even for kids groups the limit is insanely low as $10k is the fundraising need to send 4 scouts to a jamboree in the same country or two kids to a musical event on a different continent.

The IRS is screwing over the US tax payers again all because congress is scared of money laundering even though every one of them that do know the tricks know the low limit is useless.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was a clown in charge, but everyone is acting surprised by the circus.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good luck getting any of that back.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Maybe if the IRS didn't force everyone that ever had a connection to the US to file income tax returns for bogus reasons, they wouldn't have computer systems full of people who they shouldn't have sent money to.

Overseas kids born to US citizens parents who are treasurer in clubs with more than $10,000 have to file paperwork with the IRS as does the bank.  Maybe that should be $10 million if they want to deal with real money laundering. Even for kids groups the limit is insanely low as $10k is the fundraising need to send 4 scouts to a jamboree in the same country or two kids to a musical event on a different continent.

The IRS is screwing over the US tax payers again all because congress is scared of money laundering even though every one of them that do know the tricks know the low limit is useless.


Why do you hate fine art and our freedoms?
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well darn, sorry IRS, I accidentally paid my income taxes to Liechtenstein. We good??
 
dustman81
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Maybe if the IRS didn't force everyone that ever had a connection to the US to file income tax returns for bogus reasons, they wouldn't have computer systems full of people who they shouldn't have sent money to.

Overseas kids born to US citizens parents who are treasurer in clubs with more than $10,000 have to file paperwork with the IRS as does the bank.  Maybe that should be $10 million if they want to deal with real money laundering. Even for kids groups the limit is insanely low as $10k is the fundraising need to send 4 scouts to a jamboree in the same country or two kids to a musical event on a different continent.

The IRS is screwing over the US tax payers again all because congress is scared of money laundering even though every one of them that do know the tricks know the low limit is useless.


They don't do it because they're scared of money laundering. They do it because they want to suck as many tax dollars from as many people as they possibly can.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, Putin and Erdogan needed their cuts.  What's the big deal?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like that $1200 matters compared to the money the Catholic Church , political parties and lobbyists recieved.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everything plastered with the orange moron's name. Pathetic loser.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should have just said no taxes for 2020 for poor people. (Maybe 60k and under or something)
 
apoptotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since everything else has already been covered, let me just add that if the article got her age right, she looks AMAZING for 78.
 
DiprHorsey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if the Queen of England cashed Hers, thinking it was Taxes owed from Boston tea?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: They should have just said no taxes for 2020 for poor people. (Maybe 60k and under or something)


Yes, that have helped them buy food or paid the rent.
I dont mean to be snippy with you personally but there are morons who actually think we should give suffering people tax credits.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: There was a clown in charge, but everyone is acting surprised by the circus.


This has nothing to do with the president and actually the losses are well within acceptable limits, there was much more loss through fraud in the PPP but both programs were a smashing success since the entire point was to flood money from the government to stave off a massive financial collapse, which it did so successfully that even though we still have high unemployment and tons of uncertainty the DOW hit a record high.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back when I was living and working in Japan, there was one year when I got a stimulus check from Junichiro Koizumi, and one from George W. Bush. I was fairly sure that I didn't qualify for the Bush one, since I didn't pay US taxes the previous year, but I did file a return because I had to declare that I had no US income and all of my foreign income was exempt.

Depositing that check to my bank in Japan was an ordeal -- I had to write a declaration on the back of the check stating that this money was not from and would not go to terrorist activity, etc...and I had to write it in kanji. It took me half an hour and at the end the teller took a look and said, "eh, close enough."
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It wasn't an error.  It was deliberate fraud.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well I wouldn't expect anything less.
I know people that never got the direct deposit or check and filed all taxes properly. I got it and it helped out with lost income due to this farked up situation. So I was thankful for it. They should have put another plan through with another check. farkin senate turtle.
I was pissed about them sending that postcard from Big Donnie himself, when he had jack shiat to do with it and would have rather the masses didn't get shiat. Talk about a waste of money.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Maybe if the IRS didn't force everyone that ever had a connection to the US to file income tax returns for bogus reasons, they wouldn't have computer systems full of people who they shouldn't have sent money to.

Overseas kids born to US citizens parents who are treasurer in clubs with more than $10,000 have to file paperwork with the IRS as does the bank.  Maybe that should be $10 million if they want to deal with real money laundering. Even for kids groups the limit is insanely low as $10k is the fundraising need to send 4 scouts to a jamboree in the same country or two kids to a musical event on a different continent.

The IRS is screwing over the US tax payers again all because congress is scared of money laundering even though every one of them that do know the tricks know the low limit is useless.


If I had to hazard a guess the issue more likely boils down to

1.) There are 'X' criteria someone has to meet to get a stimulus payment.
2.) The IRS only tracks X-Y criteria.
3.) There is no incentive or money for anyone to give the IRS the ability to track the Y criteria.
4.) ???
5.) Anti-Profit.

Sort of like how dead people continue to get social security checks because SSA strongly resists being the agency being tasked with knowing whether or not someone is alive or dead.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: They should have just said no taxes for 2020 for poor people. (Maybe 60k and under or something)


Lol.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I guess we won't see those Donzo tax returns too soon.  Damn, that audit of his musta been a monster.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How? I applied for one and was told I didn't qualify. Figured it was because I live in Sweden.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bbbbbbut Dominion!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.