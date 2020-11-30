 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Merriam-Webster's 'Word of the Year' is... exactly what you think it is   (nypost.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clusterf*ck?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sphincter?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAP?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covfefe?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Clusterf*ck?


This is the second time this week someone has stolen my line.  I think the real pandemic is Farkid-20, ya'll infecting my head.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legs.

/spread the word
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dotard
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antiquing?
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fraud?

/Nope
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*tshow?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttstuff?
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: WAP?


Came here to say this.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess was "Loser" but "Pandemic" makes sense.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Trump?


You go RIGHT NOW and was your mouth out.

We don't tolerate that kind of language around here.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woah, they came out with a Panda 2? I hope it has a decent library of launch titles and faster load times.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think most people knew that term before COVID.  If you measure it by terms people did not know before 2020, I wonder if antigen, intubation or ventilator might be better choices.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hemicorporectomy?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: DannyBrandt: Clusterf*ck?

This is the second time this week someone has stolen my line.  I think the real pandemic is Farkid-20, ya'll infecting my head.


I've been here the whole time.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Daffodil
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kakistocracy
Stochastic
Gaslight
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it Zoom buttsex?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Assblaster?
 
sniderman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cockwomble?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Schadenfreude?

Fremdscham?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Angry Trump tweet in 3...2...1... because it wasn't about him.  =P
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

