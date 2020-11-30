 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Her vibrator is so powerful she had to put it in a box that says Mega Drive. *rimshot* That ain't a Sega, it's a XXX-Box. *rimshot* Talk about a home entertainment system. *rimshot* Up up, down down, left right, left right, B OMG YES Aaaaa *rimshot* (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.


I picked my nose in traffic the other day. Nobody saw. I keep calling the local paper to offer them the story but they keep hanging up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.


Attention whore's gotta whore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This fake story is hilarious.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.


Done in one.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And made sure the picture screams, "this woman uses a vibrator".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.

Attention whore's gotta whore.


there is no way she didn't put that in there intentionally just so she could feign mortification and AW out.  I hope she at least had the courtesy to disinfect it first, though i wouldn't bet on it.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Far too much nintennuendo in the headline.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.

[Fark user image image 700x466]

And made sure the picture screams, "this woman uses a vibrator".


Her mum used it as well. Seems to be a family heirloom!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Far too much nintennuendo in the headline.


Farkers will need console-ing for reading a terrible pun like that..
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vibrator?  Who cares, good for her.  Now if someone found her "grown man's arm gripping a softball" two foot dildo that would be mildly newsworthy.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.


To be fair, I'm sure the reporter had a hard time hearing her over the constant background buzzing
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Vibrator?  Who cares, good for her.  Now if someone found her "grown man's arm gripping a softball" two foot dildo that would be mildly newsworthy.


it's hard to find anyone selling the Power Glove anymore
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sid Vicious' Corpse: She was mortified.  So mortified that she immediately called the Daily Star.

[Fark user image 700x466]

And made sure the picture screams, "this woman uses a vibrator".


Maybe she's dependent on them?
She's Vibrator Dependent
Youtube EbYVVaDSe6o
 
overthinker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If it had been a PlaywithyourselfStation, it would have been a dual-shock vibrating controller.
But one thing life has taught me.. a lot more women have those 'force feedback' toys than you think.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
saying it belonged to her mom was the best part. way to throw her under a double decker bus.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KidKorporate: Vibrator?  Who cares, good for her.  Now if someone found her "grown man's arm gripping a softball" two foot dildo that would be mildly newsworthy.


I'm pretty sure Costco sells "Andre The Giant's arm holding a 50-pound bowling ball" dildo six-packs.
 
