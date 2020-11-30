 Skip to content
 
(WFTV Orlando) Duck *CHOMP* alligator (wftv.com)
19
    More: Florida  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol. "If you see a gator, call your local fish and wildlife agency"

*ring ring* "hello, this is your local fish and wildlife agency, how can I help?"

"I just saw a gator!"
"And where are you, sir?"
"Florida..."
"Yeah, they live here. Sorry."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not so sure that duck wasn't already dead, a dead duck as it were.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's fowl.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm not so sure that duck wasn't already dead, a dead duck as it were.


It's bill finally came due.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
britishfoodhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

The only difference between savage animals and civilized sophisticates is the mechanical application of torque.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
//Dead Duck Day
Wanted for questioning
//Dead Duck Day
 
cookiedough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm not so sure that duck wasn't already dead, a dead duck as it were.


It looked like a decoy duck he was chomping on
 
GodComplex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I prefer crocoduck.
 
ar393
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cookiedough: johnny_vegas: I'm not so sure that duck wasn't already dead, a dead duck as it were.

It looked like a decoy duck he was chomping on


I think it was one the people taking the video killed in their hunt (TFA says they are duck hunters, and it seems a few decoys are close to where they are filming.

Also I am guessing it was not the first duck they lost to a gator...as the closing comment in the video was something along the lines of "second one today".
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Duck season?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Duck season?


RABBIT SEASON!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should people that eat like a duck need to worry?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seeing a gator in Florida is like seeing a deer in Pennsylvania.

It's pretty common.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His hair was perfect!
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [britishfoodhistory.files.wordpress.c​o​m image 850x1095]
The only difference between savage animals and civilized sophisticates is the mechanical application of torque.


Caneton Rouennais?

/not sure of the spelling
// I've been in a restaurant in Rouen where it was on the menu, but didn't really fancy it
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Lol. "If you see a gator, call your local fish and wildlife agency"

*ring ring* "hello, this is your local fish and wildlife agency, how can I help?"

"I just saw a gator!"
"And where are you, sir?"
"Florida..."
"Yeah, they live here. Sorry."


I live in FLA.

i work from home and my mother and my wife poke their head in my office "we need you in the kitchen" me "I am on the phone " them"ok whenever you get a minute".

So mom texts me a pic of a giant water moccasin curled up in the kitchen.

So needless to say I am like "You could have said there was crazy ass snake in the kitchen"

So I call Animal Control "Sorry we do not send out people for snakes."

They give me the number of "Bob the Snake Wrangler".


So I call him.  He wants 250 to come get the Snake.

At this point I am over at my neighbors asking if he has a pellet gun.  Nope.

So me being a smart guy I start Rube Goldberging in it.

I get a large beach towel and wet it. I have an old can of coolant with a hose and valve that I attache a funnel too with duct tape.

I go into the kitchen. Throw the towel over the snake and put the funnel over the snake lump and release the coolant.

Snake stops moving. I tie the towel in a knot, and toss the snake towel in a fountain with a brick on it.

10 minutes later Bob the Snake Wrangler calls and tells me he will do it for 50.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know what just happened.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I don't know what just happened.


Peak Florida just happened.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

theflatline: I live in FLA.


get a little .22 with shot shells / "snake bite" bullets.
Fark user imageView Full Size


We don't really have a lot of deadly snakes here in VT...but I hear they work very well.
 
