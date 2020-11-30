 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Fakhrizadeh was traveling...in a bulletproof car...when he heard what sounded like bullets hitting a vehicle, and he exited the car to determine what had happened." Well there's where you went wrong, see   (cnn.com) divider line
59
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1229 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does bullets hitting a vehicle sound like?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: What does bullets hitting a vehicle sound like?


Like hail stones or gravel.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: What does bullets hitting a vehicle sound like?


Pew, Pew, Pew.

Unless it is an Amish drive by shooting then it is more like clip clop clip clop, Bang, Bang, clip clop clip clop .
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was their best and brightest scientist?
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: This was their best and brightest scientist?


Plenty of smart people do really stupid things.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: ZAZ: This was their best and brightest scientist?

Plenty of smart people do really stupid things.


and Fark is their kingdom
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Im_Gumby: What does bullets hitting a vehicle sound like?
Like hail stones or gravel.

"Nothing but the rain."
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done before

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy aint dead.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: What does bullets hitting a vehicle sound like?


Like Mandy Patinkin's last name.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that guy wasn't exactly a rocket scientist if you know what i mean.
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.


This has "Israel" written all over it. They like the flashy hi-tech hits.

US would have just Predatored him.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.


Wanted for questioning:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Coffin Dance (Official Music Video HD) MEME
Youtube buslVek_LsM
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you are worried radical people may get the bomb, it's probably best you stop trying to radicalize them.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Been done before

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x317] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was already old when they did it.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel like if, say, an Iranian had arranged a hit like that we'd have had a very specific word for it....
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find this story about as credible as an Iranian photoshop.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: This has "Israel" written all over it. They like the flashy hi-tech hits.

US would have just Predatored him.


USA has a kinetic drone that doesn't explode for just this purpose. Israel needs to send a message. Otherwise the guy would have just disappeared.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How awful
Who's for Chinese?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.

This has "Israel" written all over it. They like the flashy hi-tech hits.

US would have just Predatored him.


Thank you, Ayatollah. And now Ahmadinejad with weather report
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing sound odd about a guy in an armored car getting out to investigate?  Wouldn't they  have just driven off?  Did they execute his security for incompetence?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If you are worried radical people may get the bomb, it's probably best you stop trying to radicalize them.


Bit too late for that, no?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.

This has "Israel" written all over it. They like the flashy hi-tech hits.

US would have just Predatored him.


Um.
Hi-tech?
Maybe 30 years ago.  A remote operated machine gun is not terribly hi-tech.  Hell, based on the capabilities demonstrated, this could have been Quds or MOI got fed up with his prima donna crap, or suspected him of treason, and wanted it to look like THE J-... Israel.

This would have been quite a trophy for the Iranian internal opposition, too.

Reasonable point about the US approach, tho.
 
yadumey [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Kyle Butler: Been done before

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x317] [View Full Size image _x_]

It was already old when they did it.

[i.gifer.com image 512x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was waiting for The Jackal to show up, thank you.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Does this taste like cyanide to anyone else?"
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, but could it beee any more Hollywood?

... witnesses reported that during the explosion, a flock white doves flew in front of the Nissan... in slow motion.

Yes.... yes it could.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: How awful
Who's for Chinese?


They are already taking a more active role in the region, but more subtly.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: "Does this taste like cyanide to anyone else?"


Excuse me... Does this smell like chloroform to you?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A machine gun is unlikely to make a car explode, especially one weak enough to make impacting rounds seem innocuous, so there was probably a bit more to the attack.  There were likely multiple units involved, a disabling first attack and follow-up finishing attacks with something more powerful.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: Karma Chameleon: If you are worried radical people may get the bomb, it's probably best you stop trying to radicalize them.

Bit too late for that, no?


Based on what? Iran became a part of the Joint Comprehensive plan of action. Seems like other countries, the US included, want to undermine that. So dont be surprised when it blows up, pun intended, in America's or Israel's face.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Law Abiding Citizen TECH POWER
Youtube SrK-UojUTNw
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoot up the lead car to stop the caravan.

When his car neared a selected point, a parked explod-y car went BOOM and he was killed.

It's a tried-and-true technique.

I doubt he got out until everything went boom-booms.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He hates this car! Stay away from the car!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.

[Fark user image 425x236]
Yes, but could it beee any more Hollywood?

... witnesses reported that during the explosion, a flock white doves flew in front of the Nissan... in slow motion.

Yes.... yes it could.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: A machine gun is unlikely to make a car explode,


You don't watch much TV, do you?
/also username checks out
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NASCAR (and other auto racing) has a general rule: Do not get out of the vehicle unless you are on fire, or the safety team instructs you to do so.

Being a valuable protected person is similar: Do not get out of the armored vehicle unless your security team instructs you to do so.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sir, from that Koran suppository building, sir!
Full Metal Jacket - Charles Whitman - Lee Harvey Oswald
Youtube a5IWK9sRYTs
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Leading suspect:

static.highsnobiety.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any cat who has ever played Interstate 76knows not to get out of the car.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/buslVek_​LsM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


im glad im not the only person who immediately thought that when i saw the lead pic
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: What does bullets hitting a vehicle sound like?


If you've ever been driving down the highway and your car gets hit by a decent sized rock thrown by a truck tire, it sounds kind of like that. You don't necessarily hear the gunfire itself but you will hear the bullet striking the vehicle.

Pro tip: Don't stop and investigate.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wejash: Shoot up the lead car to stop the caravan.

When his car neared a selected point, a parked explod-y car went BOOM and he was killed.

It's a tried-and-true technique.

I doubt he got out until everything went boom-booms.


thats what it sounded like.
propositioned explosive at a point they were known to pass.  attack the lead vehicle to stop them in position.  detonate the bomb.  second gun in overwatch for cleanup.
assuming the first weapon was on remote like the second... (the bomb obviously was) someone could have been running the whole attack from a laptop over a cell phone from another country.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: A machine gun is unlikely to make a car explode, especially one weak enough to make impacting rounds seem innocuous, so there was probably a bit more to the attack.  There were likely multiple units involved, a disabling first attack and follow-up finishing attacks with something more powerful.


The car with the machine gun exploded.
They rigged the machine gun and rigged explosives to destroy evidence/tech.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: X-Geek: Pert: Holy crap!

"When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said."

Could that be any more Hollywood?

"Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes."

Yes.... yes it could.

[Fark user image 425x236]
Yes, but could it beee any more Hollywood?

... witnesses reported that during the explosion, a flock white doves flew in front of the Nissan... in slow motion.

Yes.... yes it could.

[Fark user image 498x206] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

The Burt Reynolds one is the GOAT.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.