 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   These Aussie conservationists don't let a good chundering get in the way of completing their shoot   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 3:57 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yuck
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How poisonous are those things?
 
englaja
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Barry-Mckensie-Watch-Chunder
Youtube Y6xqH3CD9j8


To understand the Australian psyche, you must understand the chundering culture.
 
ansius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I feel sorry for Jeremy, ... poor bastard... I hope he survives."

[Narrator]: "Jeremy is still retching to this day. He is, indeed, a poor bastard."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Must've been the Australian wine.... a Chateau du Rod Laver
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You could sell that shiate in Iceland, Minnesota, or somewhere, just sayin.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: How poisonous are those things?


Somewhat surprising given their environs, but Australians aren't nearly as poisonous as you'd imagine. Unless it's 1am and they've been on the beer all day.
 
suid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Love it.

"I feel sorry for Jeremy, I tell ya"

(offstage) "Baaaaarrrrrffffffff".
 
cleek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Call Aasif Mandvi ! There's a ChunderDome!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.