 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   When faced with a choice of vaccines, choose Moderna Vaccine - because the only other thing 94% effective and stable at 36 to 46° F is your dog on a walk in December   (cnbc.com) divider line
29
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 9:48 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already choosing the Moderna vaccine because that's the one Dolly Parton made.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't trust the corporate leadership of that company. Hopefully, the science is sound.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I already know a guy that was on the Pfizer trial. He didn't die, his dick didn't fall off, and he's producing antibodies.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Like most people I will choose the vaccine that is available at my health care provider or pharmacy.  Beggars can't be choosers.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How does one choose a vaccine? You take what's given to you, no?
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.
 
Emmett Fitz-Hume
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But seriously, if you're developing a vaccine that is to be distributed on a large scale globally, and one of the candidates requires near deep space refrigeration to stay viable, that's just a non-starter. Go with the one that can transported and stored at reasonable temperatures.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.


If it makes you feel any better I live somewhere it's legal and it doesnt help with uneasiness. If you want to get high that's cool, so do I. But it doesnt make dealing with uncertainty any more appealing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: I'm already choosing the Moderna vaccine because that's the one Dolly Parton made.


It's encouraging to see that you have kept abreast of events in the news.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haven't had enough coffee to determine if this is a dig or compliment to my dog.

/Winter dog
 
bronskrat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The one that doesn't prevent transmission? Although do any of them?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since there will be shortages at first, call one the "Trump Vaccine," and release it in blue states. Call the other the "Biden Vaccine" and release it in red states.

When the supply situation is stable, switch the names.


/"This vaccine may contain soy, gluten, and peanuts. Common side effects include explosive flatulence."
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank you Moderna, and thank you to the folks who participated in the testing. Now gimmie vaccine! WHAR VACCINE?!?  :)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.

If it makes you feel any better I live somewhere it's legal and it doesnt help with uneasiness. If you want to get high that's cool, so do I. But it doesnt make dealing with uncertainty any more appealing.


Makes it worse sometimes, honestly.  Weed can make you overly anxious about shiat, even when it's perfectly reasonable to be pretty anxious in the first place.  Paranoia may destroy ya.

/it's not unmanageable or anything
//with experience you learn to dismiss it when it's just the weed talking
///but there is a learning curve of sorts
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.

If it makes you feel any better I live somewhere it's legal and it doesnt help with uneasiness. If you want to get high that's cool, so do I. But it doesnt make dealing with uncertainty any more appealing.


Speak for yourself. It's about the only thing getting me through.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The difference is that the one requiring cold storage is easy to manufacture but requires more sensitive handling; the other is harder to make but easier to store.

The first will be chosen for medical facilities and the latter for distribution centres.

Wow, its almost like it's good to have options.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Like most people I will choose the vaccine that is available at my health care provider or pharmacy.  Beggars can't be choosers.


My HMO isn't going to pay for a shot that is unsafe, or not effective. And they will decide who gets it first in their system. That's how it works.

My new knee was $600. My retirement plan pays what? $5K per year for thousands of retirees. It's almost like socialized medicine.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bronskrat: The one that doesn't prevent transmission? Although do any of them?


Citing the Express? OK. Bit that isn't what they are saying. They didn't directly test transmission. They didn't say it won't, just that they didn't test for it yet
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.


In Illinois the legal recreational pot shops are open 7 days a week even during the pandemic. Limited occupancy, must preorder, masked, and hand sanitizer at every point of contact.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Karma Chameleon: tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.

If it makes you feel any better I live somewhere it's legal and it doesnt help with uneasiness. If you want to get high that's cool, so do I. But it doesnt make dealing with uncertainty any more appealing.

Speak for yourself. It's about the only thing getting me through.


That's addiction.  This laughing off of "I'm just blackout drinking/toking through COVID" is not good.  Not judging you, just encouraging you to seek some more professional help.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.

If it makes you feel any better I live somewhere it's legal and it doesnt help with uneasiness. If you want to get high that's cool, so do I. But it doesnt make dealing with uncertainty any more appealing.


Taking a 20min break, listening to music and slowing down my day and reflecting has really helped my anxiety. I dunno how I would have made it through selling my house during all of this. No argument from me that breathing techniques and mindfulness practices might have the same effect. But I can carry that chill vibe onward and get shiat down on off days or after work.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Emmett Fitz-Hume: But seriously, if you're developing a vaccine that is to be distributed on a large scale globally, and one of the candidates requires near deep space refrigeration to stay viable, that's just a non-starter. Go with the one that can transported and stored at reasonable temperatures.


Nah man. If you live near a hospital, they probably have a -70 freezer that can safely store that vaccine. Plus it's stable 5 days in the fridge. In the early days, I doubt many doses of either vaccine will spend much time in the fridge. They'll probably be taking it from the dry shipper, thawing, and shooting it into arms the same day.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nocrash: My HMO isn't going to pay for a shot that is unsafe, or not effective.


I don't share your confidence. Your HMO's customers will leave in droves if it doesn't offer a vaccine.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: Emmett Fitz-Hume: But seriously, if you're developing a vaccine that is to be distributed on a large scale globally, and one of the candidates requires near deep space refrigeration to stay viable, that's just a non-starter. Go with the one that can transported and stored at reasonable temperatures.

Nah man. If you live near a hospital, they probably have a -70 freezer that can safely store that vaccine. Plus it's stable 5 days in the fridge. In the early days, I doubt many doses of either vaccine will spend much time in the fridge. They'll probably be taking it from the dry shipper, thawing, and shooting it into arms the same day.


Yup. And it really doesn't take a freezer at all. Fridge times mean it has time to go from "hub to bloodstream" while still in the viability window. Add in that -70 is "cooler of dry ice" territory, and even more time is possible with negligible cost and (temperature based) logistics
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
11 out of 15,000 that were vaccinated got covid

185 out of 15,000 unvaccinated got covid

So only 1 percentish of unvaccinated people caught covid and the vaccine is listed as 94.1% effective?   Just relative to the tiny amounts of people that became sick?

100 percent of the 11 vaccinated people didn't get a serious illness? So it is 100 percent effective at preventing serious disease?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Bowen: Emmett Fitz-Hume: But seriously, if you're developing a vaccine that is to be distributed on a large scale globally, and one of the candidates requires near deep space refrigeration to stay viable, that's just a non-starter. Go with the one that can transported and stored at reasonable temperatures.

Nah man. If you live near a hospital, they probably have a -70 freezer that can safely store that vaccine. Plus it's stable 5 days in the fridge. In the early days, I doubt many doses of either vaccine will spend much time in the fridge. They'll probably be taking it from the dry shipper, thawing, and shooting it into arms the same day.

Yup. And it really doesn't take a freezer at all. Fridge times mean it has time to go from "hub to bloodstream" while still in the viability window. Add in that -70 is "cooler of dry ice" territory, and even more time is possible with negligible cost and (temperature based) logistics


Yeah, a simple container of dry ice will keep it cold enough for several days, and dry ice is a technology that is pretty transportable globally.

And if the endpoint clinics aren't using all their doses within several days of receiving them, then there are other problems with your distribution plan beyond refrigeration.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: holdmybones: Karma Chameleon: tuxq: Forget the vaccine, we need some medication that's going to ease the mental illness the pandemic/lockdown has created. I would like to suggest the federal legalization of marijuana.

/although I'd like a vaccine, too.

If it makes you feel any better I live somewhere it's legal and it doesnt help with uneasiness. If you want to get high that's cool, so do I. But it doesnt make dealing with uncertainty any more appealing.

Speak for yourself. It's about the only thing getting me through.

That's addiction.  This laughing off of "I'm just blackout drinking/toking through COVID" is not good.  Not judging you, just encouraging you to seek some more professional help.


I appreciate your concern but you are not a professional, you have never met me, and you clearly have no idea what you're talking about if you're comparing a little weed to being an alcoholic or pill addict.
 
Emmett Fitz-Hume
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Doc Daneeka: montreal_medic: Bowen: Emmett Fitz-Hume: But seriously, if you're developing a vaccine that is to be distributed on a large scale globally, and one of the candidates requires near deep space refrigeration to stay viable, that's just a non-starter. Go with the one that can transported and stored at reasonable temperatures.

Nah man. If you live near a hospital, they probably have a -70 freezer that can safely store that vaccine. Plus it's stable 5 days in the fridge. In the early days, I doubt many doses of either vaccine will spend much time in the fridge. They'll probably be taking it from the dry shipper, thawing, and shooting it into arms the same day.

Yup. And it really doesn't take a freezer at all. Fridge times mean it has time to go from "hub to bloodstream" while still in the viability window. Add in that -70 is "cooler of dry ice" territory, and even more time is possible with negligible cost and (temperature based) logistics

Yeah, a simple container of dry ice will keep it cold enough for several days, and dry ice is a technology that is pretty transportable globally.

And if the endpoint clinics aren't using all their doses within several days of receiving them, then there are other problems with your distribution plan beyond refrigeration.


Ah, you all schooled me good. I'll go back to eating paint chips. Thanks for the insights.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.