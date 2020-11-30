 Skip to content
(BBC)   "A man who dragged a police officer along the ground as he held the car door and punched another in the head has been jailed" and apparently had three arms   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe it was Jackie Chan and you just *think* he had three arms because of the lightning fast ass-kicking being administered.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The two officers were carrying out a check on a Vauxhall Corsa parked on a grass verge in Merlin Close and found the car Cooper was in had no insurance or a registered keeper, Essex Police said.


What?  Any Brits with an O-level in law care to explain?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was very well armed.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it's an impressive feat, but on the other hand, it's kind of scary.  On the other other hand, that does show some impressive driving skill.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
it's more likely than you think
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what - no one here ever drove with their knees?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the gripping hand, he went all Crazy Eddie.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: registered keeper


You would know that as ownership.
 
Eravior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm pretty good at grabbing things with my feet. None of my friends, family, or girlfriends have ever appreciated my gift.

"Can you pass me my glasses?"
"Here you go."
"I hate you."

I can also wave 'hi' with my...maybe that's too much information.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what you've never heard of cop math?


to be fair the guy drove away and the cop held onto the door handle. the cop drug himself.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: FrancoFile: registered keeper

You would know that as ownership.


So the car had no owner?  It was abandoned property?

Or is that shorthand for "the ownership paperwork hadn't been renewed"?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 850x567]


so is the vajay between leg 2 and 3? are there multiple pairs of butt cheeks? not saying it's a deal breaker, just trying figure out the mechanics.
 
