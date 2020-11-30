 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Disco lives forever in this groovy Michigan time capsule house, could be the ultimate boss level for "The Floor Is Lava"
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great room to play "The floor is lava!"
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was a teenager in that era, that's grandma's house back then. It's not what a cool house would have looked like.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have Boney M playing over the quadraphonic sound system?  Because if not, it fails.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shastacola: I was a teenager in that era, that's grandma's house back then. It's not what a cool house would have looked like.


It's missing the plastic slipcover on the sofa, though.
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Banys and his family fled Lithuania ..."

He is one wild and crazy guy!

media.comicbook.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those floors aren't lava, they're Cheetos!

I have to admit that some of this bad taste is right up my alley.

Cheetos, though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not even shag, it's just worse than shag.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dim All The Lights (12" Version)
Youtube WirzaRYUkbA

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shastacola: I was a teenager in that era, that's grandma's house back then. It's not what a cool house would have looked like.


Well I was a kid in the '70's - but that's not even grandma.  That's "Someone read way too many decor magazines, and decided to make all that stupid shiat happen."  Regular '70's was hideous enough, decor '70's in a farking war crime.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OK. Go to estate sales in the old part of some small, midwestern town. See the same and worse (more? better?). Maybe not in as good as condition or as time capsulish, but same low grade furnishings, garish color matching, etc. Of course, as the folks age the religious paraphernalia begins to outnumber the whiskey decanters and shot glasses.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, most 70's decor was based around a country-inspired, over-padded furniture style, or some vaguely Mediterranean/ faux Italianate style.  Avocado and harvest gold and burnt orange were supposed to be accent colors but a lot of people took it further. Also, people didn't usually start decorating from a completely empty room: they had legacy stuff from earlier periods, family heirlooms, crap like that, to also incorporate.

The "cool 70's" stuff, the Danish Contemporary or mod Mid-Century-Modern stuff - that was younger people, people with money, people on the artistic leading edge, who didn't keep a bunch of legacy furnishings around. relative few people decorated like that. My parents had enough money to decorate exactly one room like that, back in our first apartment. And when they finally built their own place and we were a little older, it was back to the mediterranean overstuffed crap. Though they never did shag carpets. too much upkeep with three kids running around.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without disco, we couldn't have unloaded this truckload of ugly lazy susans...

The Disco Body Shaper (Commercial Offer, 1978)
Youtube 5yqzSF5hE4s
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminds me of 5 years ago, we were looking for an apartment.  It had the serious shag carpetting, popcorn textiling ceilings, the faux "Ye Olde Englande" Tavern look going with the beams and walls, and the cherry on top was this conical orange fire place (a Malm?) in the living room.

It looked like a bachelor pad from the 1970's.  You could imagine some guy with a leisure suit throwing fondue parties for the groovy chicks.

It was obvious the LL didn't throw a dime into any remodel of the place since 1978 and was offering to rent at below market.  As I didn't want to live on the set of Three's Company every single day, I declined.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Reminds me of 5 years ago, we were looking for an apartment.  It had the serious shag carpetting, popcorn textiling ceilings, the faux "Ye Olde Englande" Tavern look going with the beams and walls, and the cherry on top was this conical orange fire place (a Malm?) in the living room.

It looked like a bachelor pad from the 1970's.  You could imagine some guy with a leisure suit throwing fondue parties for the groovy chicks.

It was obvious the LL didn't throw a dime into any remodel of the place since 1978 and was offering to rent at below market.  As I didn't want to live on the set of Three's Company every single day, I declined.


closerweekly.comView Full Size

Seriously? Why not?
 
mmojo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a filthy rich rock star friend who lives in a standard 70's suburban ranch home which is largely un-renovated. Except for the home studio and the basement the whole place is decorated working class 1978.

It's a very strange choice for someone with nearly inexhaustible means but the house sits alone on the top of of a really big-ass mountain in Vermont which is very nice.
 
