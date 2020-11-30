 Skip to content
Lady proud to be a public urinator. Fark is not your personal erotica site
40
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're not my supervisor, Subby.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Canadians are so far ahead of us, in so many ways.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Women already figured this out ages ago... just buy a She Wee and you never have to squat.

/used by champion women campers everywhere
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wash your hands when you're done.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare outdoor urination trifecta in play? https://www.fark.com/comments/1103474​1​/Taking-a-leak-outdoors-saves-lives
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it is always fun to step in a puddle of hepatitis.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever lady you cant write your name in the snow!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Western Society continues the downward spiral into oblivion.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Women already figured this out ages ago... just buy a She Wee and you never have to squat.

/used by champion women campers everywhere


The thing is, they still have to put that thing back in their bag when their done.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it is Drew's personal erotica site. Never forget that.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Because it is always fun to step in a puddle of hepatitis.


what are you, some kind of bootlicker?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someday we'll catch up to China and let our kids pinch loaves on the sidewalk.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Women already figured this out ages ago... just buy a She Wee and you never have to squat.

/used by champion women campers everywhere

The thing is, they still have to put that thing back in their bag when their done.


Would it be possible to make them out of cheap completely biodegradable one-use materials?  Not like plastic that breaks down over time, but like a thick uncooked wheat pasta material that can be thrown into the woods afterwards?  So it doesn't have to go back into a bag or purse or pocket afterwards?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Woman discovers what men have already been shamelessly doing for centuries. Film at 11."
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... we're just going to use COVID-19 as an excuse to do everything we were repressed into avoiding now?

Please don't pee on the street. Peeing in the woods is fine, but unless it rains, that street is gonna smell like your pee for 2 weeks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tinkle?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Maybe someday we'll catch up to China and let our kids pinch loaves on the sidewalk.


I guess you have never been to San Francisco.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useless without pics and videos.
Useless.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen many women piss in the alley. They'll risk a $50 fine before having their car get a inside detail.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Flood not War!
Live Golden! (tm)
Let Freedom Rain!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just wash your hands when you're done.


Another COVID bonus, everyone has hand sanitizer everywhere.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross. At least don't admit it even though we all have urinated outside at some point.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: Useless without pics and videos.
Useless.


I concur.  After seeing the authors biography and picture I could probably stand to learn a little more about everything.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, getting older...I learned I can fill a Tim Hortons medium coffee cup in my car without getting charged with public urination or indecent exposure. Also, I stopped trusting my farts.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm proud of public micturation
For you dolts, that means I pee
And I won't forget the beer I drank
Or maybe it was tea
And I'd gladly squat down next to you
And tinkle night and day
'Cause there ain't no doubt I gotta go
Please pass the TP, eh?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urine a lot of trouble lady.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: The Canadians are so far ahead of us, in so many ways.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my D Pants

D Pants | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube 5eSVa6sqz0g
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫♫ I'm off to take a whizer, a wonderful whiz in the yard. A whiz of a whiz, a whiz in the yard, if ever a whiz there was...♫ ♫
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Gross. At least don't admit it even though we all have urinated outside at some point.


i piss off my porch every night.

i also live in the woods.

keeps the deer away.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: big pig peaches: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Women already figured this out ages ago... just buy a She Wee and you never have to squat.

/used by champion women campers everywhere

The thing is, they still have to put that thing back in their bag when their done.

Would it be possible to make them out of cheap completely biodegradable one-use materials?  Not like plastic that breaks down over time, but like a thick uncooked wheat pasta material that can be thrown into the woods afterwards?  So it doesn't have to go back into a bag or purse or pocket afterwards?


THIS... and golf course clubhouse should stock them as a token of gender equality.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cleek: kdawg7736: Gross. At least don't admit it even though we all have urinated outside at some point.

i piss off my porch every night.

i also live in the woods.

keeps the deer away.


Unless you hunt, that is fine. It is hunting season where I live but I have hadn't hunt in 15 years as it does not interest me.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Women already figured this out ages ago... just buy a She Wee and you never have to squat.

/used by champion women campers everywhere

The thing is, they still have to put that thing back in their bag when their done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cleek: kdawg7736: Gross. At least don't admit it even though we all have urinated outside at some point.

i piss off my porch every night.

i also live in the woods.

keeps the deer away.


Who knew angry porches could keep the wildlife away.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: cleek: kdawg7736: Gross. At least don't admit it even though we all have urinated outside at some point.

i piss off my porch every night.

i also live in the woods.

keeps the deer away.

Unless you hunt, that is fine. It is hunting season where I live but I have hadn't hunt in 15 years as it does not interest me.


Around where I live, all you need to do to hunt a deer is to walk up to it and smash it on the noggin with a brick. They are thick here and fearless when it comes to people, pee smelling or not.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dinodork: kdawg7736: cleek: kdawg7736: Gross. At least don't admit it even though we all have urinated outside at some point.

i piss off my porch every night.

i also live in the woods.

keeps the deer away.

Unless you hunt, that is fine. It is hunting season where I live but I have hadn't hunt in 15 years as it does not interest me.

Around where I live, all you need to do to hunt a deer is to walk up to it and smash it on the noggin with a brick. They are thick here and fearless when it comes to people, pee smelling or not.


Make sure you get video when you attempt this.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It may not be my personal erotica site, but sometimes my kinks and its kinks coincide.
 
Agarista
‘’ less than a minute ago  
came here to say piss the perimeter and the deer don't venture in to those tempting begonias
 
