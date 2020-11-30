 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   'Kailua man witnesses brazen burglar steal prized ukulele on Thanksgiving afternoon' is the most Hawaii headline you'll read today   (khon2.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in Appalachia, and if you don't lock you car doors, you might find a banjo in the back seat
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I miss Kailua pork - that was amazing.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not enough spam
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit now I want loco moco.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I live in Appalachia, and if you don't lock you car doors, you might find a banjo in the back seat


Not the worst butt stuff metaphor I've heard...?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen from a Kumu Hula no less

Kumu = teacher

So Hula teacher, they need that
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huli-Huli Chicken...  good
First time you find out they put a ball of rice in the bottom of cup a chili...  freaky


I got up in the morning followed my gut, got on the bike and went to Kailua town, like I normally do my bike ride in the morning and heard an ukulele playing at a park

I know that's sentence is perfectly cromulent but it just feels weird saying it.
 
mainsail
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's one expensive uke, too. Just looked up the company and the 'base' models are around a grand, so I can imagine the custom cost a lot more.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Huli-Huli Chicken...  good
First time you find out they put a ball of rice in the bottom of cup a chili...  freaky


I got up in the morning followed my gut, got on the bike and went to Kailua town, like I normally do my bike ride in the morning and heard an ukulele playing at a park

I know that's sentence is perfectly cromulent but it just feels weird saying it.


Ukulele, or "leaping flea', is properly pronounced ookoo-lay-lay here on the islands.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are days when I, too, am so full of Kailua that I can be called a Kailua Man.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Ukulele, or "leaping flea', is properly pronounced ookoo-lay-lay here on the islands.


where at in Maui are you, if you don't mind me asking?  we went to kanapali last May.  snorkeled at Molokini Crater, hung out in Pai'a, Nakalele Blowhole, Kapalua, just amazing.  Circa january, we decided to take my parents there, slated for October.  Then around February the world took a shiat.  Would love to go back sometime.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rickythepenguin: MellowMauiMan: Ukulele, or "leaping flea', is properly pronounced ookoo-lay-lay here on the islands.

where at in Maui are you, if you don't mind me asking?  we went to kanapali last May.  snorkeled at Molokini Crater, hung out in Pai'a, Nakalele Blowhole, Kapalua, just amazing.  Circa january, we decided to take my parents there, slated for October.  Then around February the world took a shiat.  Would love to go back sometime.


If humpback whales are around (within a few miles), you can hear them sing when you dive down about 6'-8'. For some reason, you can't hear them near the surface.
 
