 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   If chess had been this popular when subby was in high school, he would have been class president and prom king before marrying Morgan Fairchild   (nbcnews.com) divider line
38
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1018 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 12:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pro tip: If you want to learn competitive chess, the best way to do that these days, IMHO, is a correspondence server like GameKnot.com.

A colleague that also played recommended this format to me about 10 years ago and I cannot recommend it enough if you are interested in the game.

Same rules as the postal chess of days gone by, just updated for the modern internet age. You get 1-21 days per move; books and game databases are allowed, chess engines are not. Everyone can log into a central server and manage their games, including annotations, etc.

Changes the game entirely when you have a week per move to study a position. I can usually run 5-10 games at 5-7 days per move like this with no problem fitting moves in around my real life obligations.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This former high school chess champion agrees with Subby.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i was in the chess club in high school.  we played a lot of cards, not much chess
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murray Head - One Night In Bangkok "From CHESS" (Official Video)
Youtube rgc_LRjlbTU
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: i was in the chess club in high school.  we played a lot of cards, not much chess


My hs chess club turned into Magic The Gathering club.

Winter orb/man o war control deck was my favorite.
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chess makes men wiser and clear-sighted." - Vladimir Putin
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Anya Taylor had been in chess club when I was in high school, there would have been a great deal more interest in joining.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a young lad, I thought it was called Chest.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [YouTube video: Murray Head - One Night In Bangkok "From CHESS" (Official Video)]


Seriously can we get a movie version or proper Broadway version of Chess? They got it right in 2009 with Chess in Concert
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so when I was in HS me and my slacker D&D friends didn't have any other activities to put on our college resumes.  We created a bunch of HS Clubs.  Physics club, hiking club, and chess club.  The kicker was that we made it so every Junior was co-vice-president and every Senior was co-president.

We never had any meetings.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then two weeks later, the chessboards are collecting dust on the top shelf of the closet.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: so when I was in HS me and my slacker D&D friends didn't have any other activities to put on our college resumes.  We created a bunch of HS Clubs.  Physics club, hiking club, and chess club.  The kicker was that we made it so every Junior was co-vice-president and every Senior was co-president.

We never had any meetings.


I believe that is called Gaming the System
/nice job
//
///
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: My hs chess club turned into Magic The Gathering club.


I think they all did.  The only people I knew who still played chess by the time they got to college were my fellow physics majors.

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 510x766]


The depraved and unsanitary things I would do to that woman's body would be studied for decades afterward.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potentially Unpopular Opinion:

Morgan Fairchild was never really *that* hot.

Cheryl Ladd - now there was a hottie.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always been a big fan of the Polgar sisters, particularly Judit on the left:

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is not a person reading this comment that all three of them wouldn't beat with ease.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: i was in the chess club in high school.  we played a lot of cards, not much chess


We also watched anime tapes on our teachers vhs.

/Our several of our state Champion wrestlers were part of the club which seriously cut down on any name calling.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: And then two weeks later, the chessboards are collecting dust on the top shelf of the closet.


The upside is if you want a really nice chess set, just hit garage sales next summer. People that jump on these fads tend to buy the most expensive version of whatever they're into at the moment. Especially if it's for their kids.

Remember when Hunger Games came out and we were constantly seeing articles about how every teenage girl on the planet wanted to learn archery?There's probably a lot of really nice, expensive long bows sitting in closets and garages all over the country.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Elegy: Pro tip: If you want to learn competitive chess, the best way to do that these days, IMHO, is a correspondence server like GameKnot.com.

A colleague that also played recommended this format to me about 10 years ago and I cannot recommend it enough if you are interested in the game.

Same rules as the postal chess of days gone by, just updated for the modern internet age. You get 1-21 days per move; books and game databases are allowed, chess engines are not. Everyone can log into a central server and manage their games, including annotations, etc.

Changes the game entirely when you have a week per move to study a position. I can usually run 5-10 games at 5-7 days per move like this with no problem fitting moves in around my real life obligations.


To each his own, but I disagree.  The best way to get good at chess in my opinion is to study theory and master games in tandem with playing a high volume games.  Rather than playing a small number of games over a long period of time, it's important to see large numbers of patterns over and over in order to build intuition and pattern recognition rather than relying solely on general principles and calculation.  There's no reason to learn all of the ripples of a line of the Ruy if you don't recognize why it's being played in the first place, and what moves are strong if you are met with a weak move that you haven't seen before.  Playing blitz and bullet won't help much, but playing several rapid games per day every day will help immensely.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Potentially Unpopular Opinion:

Morgan Fairchild was never really *that* hot.

Cheryl Ladd - now there was a hottie.


Nah, I'm with you there.

And if you go back a generation, Brigitte Bardot leave them both behind.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I've always been a big fan of the Polgar sisters, particularly Judit on the left:

[Fark user image image 425x263]

There is not a person reading this comment that all three of them wouldn't beat with ease.


I would say the Polgar sisters are the very definition of "genetically gifted," except that their dad explicitly raised them as a vanity project to prove that any child could be raised to be a chess prodigy.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I've always been a big fan of the Polgar sisters, particularly Judit on the left:

[Fark user image 425x263]

There is not a person reading this comment that all three of them wouldn't beat with ease.


I'd let her handle my bishop, IYKWIM
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'muricans are so easily swayed and played. saturday morning cartoons used to do the same affect with children and toys.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My kind of chess is the pie.  Mmmm...chess pie
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yup.  High school...about the time you're a "Manish Boy" on Chess
MUDDY WATERS - MANISH BOY - CHESS 1602, 78 RPM!
Youtube 1Cc8umB5Dso
 
raisedbyacupofcoffee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My HS chess club team consisted of a bunch of stoners and was taught by a SEPTA bus driver.  They were really goddamn good.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The penis is not a subtle device.

Put a cute redhead next to a leaking Soviet nuclear submarine reactor and men will suddenly develop an intense interest in joining the Navy.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Elegy: Adolf Oliver Nipples: I've always been a big fan of the Polgar sisters, particularly Judit on the left:

[Fark user image image 425x263]

There is not a person reading this comment that all three of them wouldn't beat with ease.

I would say the Polgar sisters are the very definition of "genetically gifted," except that their dad explicitly raised them as a vanity project to prove that any child could be raised to be a chess prodigy.


Actually, he set out to prove that "genius" could be taught. He chose chess because it could easily be measured. All of them are also polyglots and high-level mathematicians as well as grandmasters. That was at the expense of other things, like social interaction, so it remains somewhat controversial, but all of them are married and none of them became serial killers so it all worked out in the end.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: gameshowhost: Potentially Unpopular Opinion:

Morgan Fairchild was never really *that* hot.

Cheryl Ladd - now there was a hottie.

Nah, I'm with you there.

And if you go back a generation, Brigitte Bardot leave them both behind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: so when I was in HS me and my slacker D&D friends didn't have any other activities to put on our college resumes.  We created a bunch of HS Clubs.  Physics club, hiking club, and chess club.  The kicker was that we made it so every Junior was co-vice-president and every Senior was co-president.

We never had any meetings.


See, we tried that but our school required us to actually have a faculty advisor and one meeting a week.

So we had the shop teacher sponsor "students for a treeless society". He used to nap during our meetings, which would be 5 minutes of us making up outrageous lies about the dangers of trees, and then usually just 45 minutes of bullshiatting before we left.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Potentially Unpopular Opinion:

Morgan Fairchild was never really *that* hot.

Cheryl Ladd - now there was a hottie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: gameshowhost: Potentially Unpopular Opinion:

Morgan Fairchild was never really *that* hot.

Cheryl Ladd - now there was a hottie.

[Fark user image 240x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's not like I'd have kicked her out of bed for eating crackers.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love eating crackers.  Especially ones that live in trailer parks.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

knight_on_the_rail: Elegy: Pro tip: If you want to learn competitive chess, the best way to do that these days, IMHO, is a correspondence server like GameKnot.com.

A colleague that also played recommended this format to me about 10 years ago and I cannot recommend it enough if you are interested in the game.

Same rules as the postal chess of days gone by, just updated for the modern internet age. You get 1-21 days per move; books and game databases are allowed, chess engines are not. Everyone can log into a central server and manage their games, including annotations, etc.

Changes the game entirely when you have a week per move to study a position. I can usually run 5-10 games at 5-7 days per move like this with no problem fitting moves in around my real life obligations.

To each his own, but I disagree.  The best way to get good at chess in my opinion is to study theory and master games in tandem with playing a high volume games.  Rather than playing a small number of games over a long period of time, it's important to see large numbers of patterns over and over in order to build intuition and pattern recognition rather than relying solely on general principles and calculation.  There's no reason to learn all of the ripples of a line of the Ruy if you don't recognize why it's being played in the first place, and what moves are strong if you are met with a weak move that you haven't seen before.  Playing blitz and bullet won't help much, but playing several rapid games per day every day will help immensely.


Taught myself to play by loading Chessmaster 2000 on my computer at the hardest settings, letting it beat me, then undo-ing until i found where i had made a mistake and replaying from there. I figured I was getting good when I could play games without having to undo. Didn't have a chess club at school. Wish I had asked my parents for lessons back then.
 
bababa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was a chess club at my school when I was in grade 8, but they wouldn't let any girls join. I'm guessing this kind of obvious discrimination wouldn't fly today.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: If Anya Taylor had been in chess club when I was in high school, there would have been a great deal more interest in joining.




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moos: knight_on_the_rail: Elegy: Pro tip: If you want to learn competitive chess, the best way to do that these days, IMHO, is a correspondence server like GameKnot.com.

A colleague that also played recommended this format to me about 10 years ago and I cannot recommend it enough if you are interested in the game.

Same rules as the postal chess of days gone by, just updated for the modern internet age. You get 1-21 days per move; books and game databases are allowed, chess engines are not. Everyone can log into a central server and manage their games, including annotations, etc.

Changes the game entirely when you have a week per move to study a position. I can usually run 5-10 games at 5-7 days per move like this with no problem fitting moves in around my real life obligations.

To each his own, but I disagree.  The best way to get good at chess in my opinion is to study theory and master games in tandem with playing a high volume games.  Rather than playing a small number of games over a long period of time, it's important to see large numbers of patterns over and over in order to build intuition and pattern recognition rather than relying solely on general principles and calculation.  There's no reason to learn all of the ripples of a line of the Ruy if you don't recognize why it's being played in the first place, and what moves are strong if you are met with a weak move that you haven't seen before.  Playing blitz and bullet won't help much, but playing several rapid games per day every day will help immensely.

Taught myself to play by loading Chessmaster 2000 on my computer at the hardest settings, letting it beat me, then undo-ing until i found where i had made a mistake and replaying from there. I figured I was getting good when I could play games without having to undo. Didn't have a chess club at school. Wish I had asked my parents for lessons back then.


Google tells me that Chessmaster2000 plays at an approximate 1550-1600 elo, so that's pretty good for someone who doesn't study or isn't in a club.  If you learned that way then more power to you.  I don't know how chessmaster2000 played, and I would be curious to know if learning from a single program from that time would translate to success OTB against other players of similar strength who learned from a variety of sources.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.