 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Don't fear the wolf. More cowbell to the right   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 4:34 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can I hunger like the wolf?

/Asking asking for a friend friend
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who's afraid of Virginia Reaper?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I still think I'm justified being a little afraid....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
I'm only afraid of the wolves inside me.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People are going to have to get used to living with wildlife or move to cities. Natural predators are good for controlling pests.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.