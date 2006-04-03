 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Not such good news on the coronavirus front, it seems terrorists and rogue states have been inspired by the pandemic to unleash biological attacks upon the world   (9news.com.au) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Duhhhhhhhh.

https://thebulletin.org/2015/09/biowe​a​pons-for-dummies/
Recent advances in bioengineering and the rise of open-access literature have made genetic engineering accessible beyond academia. While many synthetic biologists, who fabricate or re-design biological systems, welcome community interest in their discipline, some biosecurity scholars worry that even teenagers can now make bioweapons.

Good thing that most terrorists are braindead morons who hate education. But it only takes a team of intelligent ''humans are a virus that need to be wiped off the map'' people to screw things up for millions of people.

Someone like this guy :
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://reason.com/2006/04/03/to-save​-​the-planet-kill-90-per/
At first, I thought someone was making a really stupid April Fool's joke, but apparently it is true that the Texas Distinguished Scientist of 2006, University of Texas ecologist Eric Pianka told a meeting of the Texas Academy of Science that 90 percent of his fellow human beings must die in order to save the planet.

As global warming becomes worse and worse, the chances of hardcore ecologists unleashing a deadly plague on the world will rise.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How synthetic biology could wipe out humanity -- and how we can stop it | Rob Reid
Youtube 8DDgHq9ewOo
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bullshiat, there's no way Republicans would go that far from Walmart and Bigot-Fil-A
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But we're already wearing masks.. well, the sane ones, anyway..
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If they treated this like a bio weapon from the start, there would have been fewer nasty surprises and it would have been a real good test of the logistics systems.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DON.MAC: If they treated this like a bio weapon from the start, there would have been fewer nasty surprises and it would have been a real good test of the logistics systems.


Exactly!!
If the virus had been treated with the seriousness of Ebola or anthrax from the get go, most folks would be willing to take precautions.
But the constant playing down and misinformation pretty much guarantees the virus will slowly flow the population.
This is going to get far worse than anyone could have predicted.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Bullshiat, there's no way Republicans would go that far from Walmart and Bigot-Fil-A"

Are politics really that important to you?   Grow the f up and get out and talk to someone.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh no! We need to wage a pre-emptive war, because we don't want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud, uh... of, um... viruses or something.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
meh.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well if your target is America you couldnt have asked for a better case study and you only need to make it a little more deadly and maybe send a few racists tweets blaming an out group and sit back and watch the fun
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And what has changed exactly?  Were terrorists unaware of disease before this year?  They've been mailing anthrax around for decades.  This was 36 years ago:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1​984_Raj​neeshee_bioterror_attack

They know about disease.
 
Stantz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heck of a lot of 'likely's and 'possibly's' in that article.

Might be a good idea not to write articles like this and put ideas in their heads, huh?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Sources tell us the arrested brown person was tested and was found to have numerous bacteria and viruses on his body. The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to declare him to be a bio-terrorist."
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Heck of a lot of 'likely's and 'possibly's' in that article.

Might be a good idea not to write articles like this and put ideas in their heads, huh?"

They NEED their clicks!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Duhhhhhhhh.

Texas Distinguished Scientist of 2006, University of Texas ecologist Eric Pianka told a meeting of the Texas Academy of Science that 90 percent of his fellow human beings must die in order to save the planet.


I took a class in advanced ecology from Pianka when I was in graduate school in the 70s. He was fairly brilliant then and not insane. Things change.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kindms: Well if your target is America you couldnt have asked for a better case study and you only need to make it a little more deadly and maybe send a few racists tweets blaming an out group and sit back and watch the fun


This - our nation has a sitting President who turned a virus into an ethnic slur - and 45% of the country supports him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mr de Bretton-Gordon warned that the level of fear and panic caused by even a mid-level bio-terror attack could have dangerous consequences far beyond the immediate death toll.

Wouldn't want to stir up fear and panic, now would we?
 
