 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Numbskull breaks it after jumping off a bridge for internet fame   (tmz.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

857 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 8:33 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheReject
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jumping off bridges is dangerous. That's kind of why suicidal people do it. Dumbass.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I do not reward your stupidity by clicking the link to the YouTube video.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Damn, next time"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


depressing documentary
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It could have been much worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I fractured my skull when I was a wee child. My youngest sister thought the meant that I had to get a new head and she wondered where the old one was kept.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"If somebody jumped off a bridge, would you do it?"
Apparently so.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I heard Donald Trump offered him a position in his next cabinet as a Department head. I don't know which one so the joke just kind of ends awkwardly.......

So anyway got any new Sci Fi shows i should be watching?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GoldDude: I do not reward your stupidity by clicking the link to the YouTube video.


Yeah, it's not worth watching knowing that he didn't die.
 
Blink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've done my fair share of leaping off of high objects into water (nothing remotely that high)... there's an artform to hitting the water in the perfect way to cause minimal damage/pain.

Short of kinda landing feet first, he didn't really display any of the required skills.  I guess you don't practice from lower heights when you're a Youtuber?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well done. You are now officially STUPID.
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fomba's video caption reads, "You might see it as jumping for views, but I see more. I wasn't built for just normal, I'm a dream chaser, I don't settle for less, I will leave my mark on this planet we call earth our home. chase yours and leave your mark."

hesrightyouknow.jpg
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 189x267]

depressing documentary


Yet you can't stop watching.

Trench coat, right?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I did a bit of bridge jumping as a young lad.  He jumped from a height of 100', that's getting well into "he died" territory.  Plus it looks and sounds like backflopped instead of going in feet first(OUCH).  I heard once that 170'-180' is the "he definitely died" limit.  I saw an interview with a guy who survived jumping the Golden Gate bridge and he said he immediately regretted it although he was trying to commit suicide.  It might have been in the the movie posted above.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He has FIFTEEN subscribers.  He's right up there with the porn "star" with two videos that no one has watched.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back when I was a dumb kid, driving home from somewhere we saw some other dumb kids jumping off a bridge into the Delaware River. We immediately decided we were going to come back and do the same thing.

The next weekend we drove back to the bridges. I volunteered to go first. I had one leg over the railing when I had an epiphany. I decided to walk down to the river a first find a safe landing zone. I climbed down the embankment and walked into the river. Reaching the middle of the river, the water came up to my knees.

We either had the wrong bridge or the water level went down, though you couldn't tell from the top of the bridge.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Navy boot camp they taught us how to survive a high jump into water safely, presumably in case of leaping off of an exploding ship deck.

The very basics are to cross your ankles, point your toes, and cross your arms over your chest and grab your shoulders. It protects your head and neck, and puts your most robust bone structure in the way.

Later, when I learned more physics, I realized why this works.

You are moving the water out of the way of your body. Since force is mass x acceleration, and acceleration is change in velocity over time, if you change the amount of time it takes, you massively change the amount of force you feel.

You have the choice of going in pointy end first, which moves a little bit of water at a time over a longer time scale, or flat side first which moves all the water all at once.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: In Navy boot camp they taught us how to survive a high jump into water safely, presumably in case of leaping off of an exploding ship deck.

The very basics are to cross your ankles, point your toes, and cross your arms over your chest and grab your shoulders. It protects your head and neck, and puts your most robust bone structure in the way.

Later, when I learned more physics, I realized why this works.

You are moving the water out of the way of your body. Since force is mass x acceleration, and acceleration is change in velocity over time, if you change the amount of time it takes, you massively change the amount of force you feel.

You have the choice of going in pointy end first, which moves a little bit of water at a time over a longer time scale, or flat side first which moves all the water all at once.


Point your toes forward?
 
peachpicker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Country Mac is unimpressed...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.