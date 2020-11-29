 Skip to content
(NYPost) Make stupid TikToks, win stupid prizes
posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 7:41 AM



Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is a tik tok that thing that happens in the backseat of a drive-in before she starts asking questions about your personal life?


Also... any of you married/dating mfers out there, drive-ins are back. Take your woman there and go nuts, bro. I could tell you stories, but trust me... car sex is *BACK* and in a big way. Do it.

You're welcome.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I'm out and let my kids have play dates."


*doot doot doot*

I'll take "Things that prove you're a farking moron and get you fired" for $200
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The layers of bad decisions is baffling.  At this point its got to be some mental-illness in play here.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?


Stupid tiktok is redundant.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people really think they won't be identified when they do stupid stuff?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most nurses I've had to work with are great - tough, but great.  Then there are ones like these that give the rest of them a bad reputation.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: people really think they won't be identified when they do stupid stuff?


Should've worn a mask to conceal her identity.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she lip sync it while doing a terrible little dance?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty smart when you consider she is the only nurse getting a day off.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tik, you have a job. Tok...well, it was a good job, but a short one. TicTok, TikTok, Tik--"

/with apologies to Lorien
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure she'll be the next Judge JuiceItUp once the original hag goes back to her den under the bridge.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did she think would happen when she made this?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: The layers of bad decisions is baffling.  At this point its got to be some mental-illness in play here.


It's one thing to lay out your carelessness and ignorance re CoVid as a hairdresser, or call centre agent, or insurance broker, but a nurse...?

So farking stupid and childish.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: It's one thing to lay out your carelessness and ignorance re CoVid as a hairdresser, or call centre agent, or insurance broker, but a nurse...?


An amazing number of nurses smoke, despite 50 years of unequivocal evidence about the health effects.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife works in an assisted living/memory care facility.  Had been COVID free for months.

A few days before Thanksgiving, one nighttime aide came to work symptomatic and then tested positive for COVID.  Just ONE person.

10 days in, over half the residents have now tested positive and 1 has died (so far).

fark this biatch.  Fire her ass immediately.  None of this paid leave investigation bullshiat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't get these people. A Goddamn piece of cloth over your face is just a weird-ass hill to die on.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?


Redundant.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?


No, it's the opposite of an oxymoron, it's redundant.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?


It would be redundant, like saying the same thing repeatedly
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?


An oxymoron is something that contradicts itself. "Stupid Tik Tok" is a redundancy.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Rattrap007: Would stupid tiktoks be an oxymoron?

An oxymoron is something that contradicts itself. "Stupid Tik Tok" is a redundancy.


Like my reply, apparently...
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.


Even jokingly saying 'As a caregiver, I engage in actions that place my patients and coworkers at risk' would be adequate grounds for firing.

This would be like a truck driver bragging on facebook about how he gets hammered before he drives.  Even if there was no other proof that he did so, firing him would be justified.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Is a tik tok that thing that happens in the backseat of a drive-in before she starts asking questions about your personal life?


Also... any of you married/dating mfers out there, drive-ins are back. Take your woman there and go nuts, bro. I could tell you stories, but trust me... car sex is *BACK* and in a big way. Do it.

You're welcome.


It's okay until she finds out she's been doing the four on the floor for the last twenty minutes.  Then it's just you watching and getting her liquids to rehydrate.  Not all bad.

Making love in my little Subaru....
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.

Even jokingly saying 'As a caregiver, I engage in actions that place my patients and coworkers at risk' would be adequate grounds for firing.

This would be like a truck driver bragging on facebook about how he gets hammered before he drives.  Even if there was no other proof that he did so, firing him would be justified.


Or a restaurant worker who jokes about jizzing in the gravy.

The reputational damage done from the "joke," even if it is just that, is reason enough for the heave ho.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.


Well she isn't fired yet and the company says they're investigating, so I'm sure she will be able to tell them her thought process that went into making the video.  Regardless, she isn't being burned alive, she's being held accountable for what is, at best, a cavalier attitude towards a deadly pandemic when as an oncology nurse, she is in direct contact with patients who are amongst the biggest risk if they are infected with Covid 19.  She can take that shiatty attitude to a new employer but there's no reason that her current one has to put up with such BS.
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does she actually not wear a mask, or was it just to get views on the video app? You don't go to jail for saying you committed a crime on the internet if no crime was committed.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I'm out and let my kids have play dates."

That's...   ambiguous.

I could say the same thing, because, for example, when I go on my daily walks, I don't wear a mask.  That's because I'm out in the open, walking in places where I might pass a single person or couple every 5 or 10 minutes, and it's easy to social distance by giving plenty of room.

When I'm somewhere like inside a building or in an area where there are a bunch of people, I wear a mask (I carry one with me at all times out of the house).

But I don't technically "wear a mask when I'm out", depending on how you interpret "out".
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldJames: Does she actually not wear a mask, or was it just to get views on the video app? You don't go to jail for saying you committed a crime on the internet if no crime was committed.


Nobody is sending her to jail
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.


If you were scheduled for surgery, I'm sure you would be totally ok if your surgeon had just posted a tik tok of himself sticking his hands in his ass crack after scrubbing them.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lots of really dumb people every where, healthcare is no exception.  I'm a paramedic and our administration has had to threaten to fire people for not wearing N95s on every call as many of my coworkers don't believe in masks and are also saying they won't get the vaccine when it's available (I live in Idaho, stupidity is home grown).  When my wife was hospitalized in the Spring due to preeclampsia, one of the on call OBGYNs came in one night and went on a rant about the China virus, misleading data, and biatched about the hospital's mask policy.  People are just dumb, no matter what the letters following their name might suggest.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Odds she also has a tramp stamp?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I work in healthcare and can that the quality of work someone does is directly related to how patient-centered their approach is.  I doubt this nurse, up until today, has been a good one.  I hope she learns a valuable lesson and improves from it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.

If you were scheduled for surgery, I'm sure you would be totally ok if your surgeon had just posted a tik tok of himself sticking his hands in his ass crack after scrubbing them.


If you want to draw an equivalency it would be more like him making a video of how he doesn't wash his hands at home.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This will not shock anyone, but she voted for Trump.  Not all anti-maskers are Trumpers, but goddamn it seems like most of them are.

https://w­ww­*ti­k­tok*com/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]hg­u*_*st­eph/v​i​deo/6898544031681236230
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.


So you're counselling understanding?

Funny... you have a different attitude towards rape survivors.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: IndyJohn: RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.

If you were scheduled for surgery, I'm sure you would be totally ok if your surgeon had just posted a tik tok of himself sticking his hands in his ass crack after scrubbing them.

If you want to draw an equivalency it would be more like him making a video of how he doesn't wash his hands at home.


The point isn't that the risks are directly equivalent

The point is that your response would not be - "Oh it must be a joke 'cause it's on Tik Tok"
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out the redundancy of stupid tiktok yet?

/I'm with the department of redundancy department
//and hear all week
///tip the veal
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: Lady J: It's one thing to lay out your carelessness and ignorance re CoVid as a hairdresser, or call centre agent, or insurance broker, but a nurse...?

An amazing number of nurses smoke, despite 50 years of unequivocal evidence about the health effects.


But smoking helps a nurse maintain her figure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
almost every day in 'murica we have police shooting and killing an unarmed or innocent brown person and all they get is a few weeks paid vacation. we have much larger troubles than a single stupid white woman.

go to a hospital. most of the nurses are terribly overweight. several will be smokers. when they get home at night they will be drinkers and some even toke it up. people are stupid. we know this.

if you aren't encouraging your political representatives to do something about the China government releasing COVID 19 you're just as bad as this nurse. too many poxes have come from China. at this rate, the next one will decimate mankind from the planet. stop the source before they do so.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lady J: RTOGUY: Is there any evidence she doesn't follow the rules other than a stupid video how do we know she wasn't doing it for laughs? The internet outrage machine is awful and when you see it in action you can look back in history at crowds burning a woman alive as a witch for knowing how to read and it begins to make total sense.

So you're counselling understanding?

Funny... you have a different attitude towards rape survivors.


My attitude is "prove it". Proof isn't an accusation and justice isn't a hashtag. I won't #believewomen as if they have some magical ability that grants them flawless memories and the ability to only tell the truth. Justice demands a fair trial for everyone involved and if some day you are on trial you will expect the same thing.
 
