(CNN)   New York City reopening schools in early December despite, y'know, everything   (cnn.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an NYC parent, I don't get it. There would be two weeks of school left before the holidays. Just do it remote.
 
JK47
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: As an NYC parent, I don't get it. There would be two weeks of school left before the holidays.


Exactly.  Two weeks with a reduced population since a lot of folks will just keep their kids at home while the school system can start putting procedures into practice and refine them.  Then when it goes into Holiday break they'll have some time to assess how successful they were based on infections discovered during break.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And for no obvious reason, beside every school, a 45ft refrigerated trailer filled with empty racks, with large signs on the side saying "Pencils".
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're opening schools despite Fauci saying open the schools? What happened to defying the experts and going your own way? Isn't this America?
 
havocmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's no right answer.
Remote learning on a large scale is a joke even when it works perfectly, and it doesn't work more often than not for most families.
In person learning seemed to be doing well for a while, but it's probably a big factor in this slow creeping surge we've seen since mid October
Instituting a national gap year where we all just agree to say "fark it, we'll take the L, everyone meet back in October. Sorry, everyone born from 2003 to 2015 -  you'll graduate at 19 instead of 18, farking deal with it" seems the best, but completely unrealistic option.

so, you tell me
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh, the spike after thanksgiving should have everyone scared and calling off a lot of in-person stuff.

/caveat: "everyone" with half a brain
 
