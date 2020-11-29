 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Every year Nova Scotia sends a tree to Boston as a thank you for their help after one of the worst maritime accidents in history struck them in 1917. No snark, just a reminder of some of the best humanity has to offer   (twitter.com) divider line
8
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 2:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hahahahaha
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
[SAPPY] tag.... I see what you did there. 😃

/Bostonian
 
r3dplanet [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So.. we're all cool with the War of 1812 then?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And now days you can't get some people to wear a mask to help too prevent the spread of a disease.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In case you were wondering why

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halifax​_​Explosion
 
Felgraf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Halifax explosion is truly insane, and there was a lot of heroism, including the railway dispatcher (Patrick Vincent Coleman)  who stopped fleeing to safety to send a telegram to halt an inbound passenger train
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Felgraf: The Halifax explosion is truly insane, and there was a lot of heroism, including the railway dispatcher (Patrick Vincent Coleman)  who stopped fleeing to safety to send a telegram to halt an inbound passenger train


The twitter thread has multiple parts with a lot more info including the link to this Heritage Minute about the explosion
Heritage Minutes: Halifax Explosion
Youtube rw-FbwmzPKo
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.