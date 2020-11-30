 Skip to content
(Cracked)   NASA finds out that one does not litter in Australia   (cracked.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still remember standing in the backyard of my grandparents' house, watching the glowing orange wreckage tumble across the sky.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure it was Australia that learned not to waste time writing tickets to NASA.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LaChanz: I'm pretty sure it was Australia that learned not to waste time writing tickets to NASA.


You kidding? As if you're going to pass that opportunity up.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why all the Cracked articles lately? Did they spontaneously stop sucking?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Why all the Cracked articles lately? Did they spontaneously stop sucking?


No.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Herr Morgenstern: Why all the Cracked articles lately? Did they spontaneously stop sucking?

No.

[i.pinimg.com image 245x182]


That was a great show.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Why all the Cracked articles lately? Did they spontaneously stop sucking?


Not really... It's mostly a bland listicle site now.
But it still has those amusing moments.
 
Slaxl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Imagine being a US radio DJ who hits on a novel idea to get some publicity and your name out there for only $400, only to be described as "a U.S. Radio DJ" forever more.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look, NASA saw a giant NOPE! and and crashed Skylab into Australia to save humanity. The Aussies should be thanking us.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have been over that way and seen bits of it.  Let us face it, it could have come down in a much more populated area. thankfully it didn't.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.