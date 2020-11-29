 Skip to content
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, for fark's sake. It is this kind of ignorance, stupidity and ass-hattery that is going to keep us from beating this pandemic. Who's responsible for this shiat??
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
News Flash: *Life* can cause injuries and death. So can covid-19 and far, far, more frequently.

Dumbasses.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, and how would they know that since it hasn't been released yet?
 
Seth_J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone go append this to the bottom:

ⓘ Some of all of the content shared on this overpass conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Handguns can cause injury and death.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw an overpass sign today saying that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are immune from liability.

That's actually true, but if they weren't, no company would make one. And there's still a federal vaccine injury compensation fund.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh... New Hampshire would be so nice without so many morons living there.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm tired of these idiots. Let them die
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm curious who makes and pays for those signs.  They seem to be always the same:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be against the law
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only downside to the Covid 19 vaccine is that it makes the male testicals and female clitoris swell up to the size of an 8 ball.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'd say let the virus kill these goofs off, but unfortunately doing that would mean a lot of collateral damage.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H2O also causes injury and death. Whoever put that banner up should stop drinking water.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have community response teams ready to tear these down.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A similar banner also popped up this morning on an overpass on I-95 in Jacksonville

https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2​0​20/11/29/anti-vaccine-message-greets-d​rivers-on-i-95-sunday-morning/
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Um, and how would they know that since it hasn't been released yet?


I don't think any vaccine had ever been given with a guarantee that it won't cause injury or death.

I have to read and sign a bunch of papers before I can get vaccines for my son at the doctor's office that warm against exactly that.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chickens can cause injury and death. Eat more beef.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death cult gonna kill. Go GOP, may you take more of your true believers than the science believers.
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: The only downside to the Covid 19 vaccine is that it makes the male testicals and female clitoris swell up to the size of an 8 ball.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the COVID vaccine makes men have gigantic erections and turns women into nymphomaniacs.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: The only downside to the Covid 19 vaccine is that it makes the male testicals and female clitoris swell up to the size of an 8 ball.


Thats not exactly a downside .
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, don't vaccinate

You will get sick and be kept on the margins as not having a certificate of vaccination will prevent you from working or going to school
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: GardenWeasel: Um, and how would they know that since it hasn't been released yet?

I don't think any vaccine had ever been given with a guarantee that it won't cause injury or death.

I have to read and sign a bunch of papers before I can get vaccines for my son at the doctor's office that warm against exactly that.


It's almost like the dangers of a vaccine are ultimately cost beneficial to the dangers of the illness it vaccinated against.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't really care what other people do as long as me and my loved ones are vaccinated. Everyone else can happily kill themselves, just leave my people alone.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death cult!!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of time and effort to spend on something so utterly stupid.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can stupidity

/I'll take the vaccine
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

forteblast: I saw an overpass sign today saying that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are immune from liability.

That's actually true, but if they weren't, no company would make one. And there's still a federal vaccine injury compensation fund.


Yep, saw one of those, too.  I hate the fact that it's technically true, because it's still massively misleading.

Look, if you can't tell the direct truth about your cause, your cause is garbage.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Chickens can cause injury and death. Eat more beef.


What do you know and who told you?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: The only downside to the Covid 19 vaccine is that it makes the male testicals and female clitoris swell up to the size of an 8 ball.


The people I know who are into that are more than happy to inject whatever they need in order to make that happen.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: GardenWeasel: Um, and how would they know that since it hasn't been released yet?

I don't think any vaccine had ever been given with a guarantee that it won't cause injury or death.

I have to read and sign a bunch of papers before I can get vaccines for my son at the doctor's office that warm against exactly that.


Do you? We don't. I've never heard that.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No vaccine for stupidity and if there was people like this would refuse to take it on the grounds that it would make them stupid.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: This should be against the law


It is. Either littering or vandalism, depending on how the particular laws are written. Whatever your viewpoint may be, a public freeway overpass is not free real estate to use for sharing it.

If they want to spew bullshiat, they can buy billboard space like everyone else.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water can cause injury and death.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: nicoffeine: Chickens can cause injury and death. Eat more beef.

What do you know and who told you?


Pigs will tell you a lot when they're drunk. Or you are.

I can't recall, your honor.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a self correcting problem.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Should have community response teams ready to tear these down.


Meanwhile, I'll appreciate for a brief second the beautiful thing that is Donald Trump vs anti-vaxxers...

Trump: "It'll be ready soon, you have me to thank for it, I did nothing but it was on my watch."

Anti-vaxxers: "You're still trying to kill us!"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sarajlewis83: A similar banner also popped up this morning on an overpass on I-95 in Jacksonville

https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/20​20/11/29/anti-vaccine-message-greets-d​rivers-on-i-95-sunday-morning/


Fark Facebook. It allows the stupid to spread so quickly. Around the world before smart has breakfast. Or something.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: News Flash: *Life* can cause injuries and death.


The game or the cereal?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image 480x366] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this.

/leaving satisfied
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have whoever put that sign up be forced to walk a covid ward with no PPE?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw a sign like that today across I-5 here in town, same rectangular size and font. It said something like "COVID-19 vaccine makers are exempt from liability"

/I was wondering what the anti-vaxxers were up too.
//now I know
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I do see one side benefit of all these idiots.  It guarantees I will get the vaccine sooner.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Badmoodman: News Flash: *Life* can cause injuries and death.

The game or the cereal?


I hate to use inclusives, but here I am.

Yes.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Um, and how would they know that since it hasn't been released yet?


secret comms via the secret phones
 
