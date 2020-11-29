 Skip to content
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't tug on Superman's cape.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sign I made to warn people to watch out for mines behind the dog pen.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stopped for gas in Gila Bend; about 20 feet away was a sign warning about rattlesnakes. I decided not to hang around.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Prodigy - Mindfields
Youtube 7TUPAXliAIM
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His ex wife is behind it.

Jerry Reed "She Got the Goldmine, I got The Shaft"
Youtube oyqe8n-pbqQ
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend keeps saying "cheer up man it could be worse, you could be stuck underground in a hole full of water." I know he means well.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grew up in rural Arizona. Played in mineshafts. Horizontal ones.

No one thought it was dangerous. But of course is totally was.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that movie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he got out with only miner injuries.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he yell mine mine MINE!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Actually this is a big problem in Arizona.  Lots of empty unknown mineshafts. They warn people about walking in the desert because of precisely this possibility.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hammettman: Did he yell mine mine MINE!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the 58-year-old man fell into the 50-foot mine shaft
Mineshaft gap - Dr. Strangelove
Youtube ybSzoLCCX-Y
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't tell me what to do, subby! You're not my mum!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One does not simply walk in AZ without knowing what you're about to step on.
 
