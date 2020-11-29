 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Ex-boyfriend's attempt to kill his estranged girlfriend during home invasion permanently interrupted by her sister, mother & The Golf Club of Justice   (abc7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
imokwiththis.jpg
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank goodness they arrived in time.  Choking can turn fatal very easily.  I hope the investigation is determining how much of a pat on the back and handshake mom and sister are getting for removing the scumbag from this plain of existence.  If only the domestic violence victim had a firearm available to stop him before she had to rely on the help of her family.  If they hadn't been there, she may not be here.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Golf Club of Justice may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, sliced it! [whacked it, stabbed it, etc]
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: If only the domestic violence victim had a firearm


Ah, yes, the magical weapon that woulda coulda shoulda everything that ever happened.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 600x913]


That offset printing...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A MAN... CHOOSES
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Thank goodness they arrived in time.  Choking can turn fatal very easily.  I hope the investigation is determining how much of a pat on the back and handshake mom and sister are getting for removing the scumbag from this plain of existence.  If only the domestic violence victim had a firearm available to stop him before she had to rely on the help of her family.  If they hadn't been there, she may not be here.


Like...I own a firearm and even I don't think of it as a magical instrument of protection that will ensure I am never victimized.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Thank goodness they arrived in time.  Choking can turn fatal very easily.  I hope the investigation is determining how much of a pat on the back and handshake mom and sister are getting for removing the scumbag from this plain of existence.  If only the domestic violence victim had a firearm available to stop him before she had to rely on the help of her family.  If they hadn't been there, she may not be here.


That's good in theory, if she's trained with it, had it accessible, and she was able to get a good shot at center mass. Otherwise he could have taken it from her and killed everyone in the house.
/that's a lot of ifs
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How do you stab someone with a golf club?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I assume it was an iron. Drivers are too flimsy for the job.  I'd go with a sand wedge.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: How do you stab someone with a golf club?


hold still
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pasadena. I'm sure there was an eight year old German car involved.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sidailurch: Daedalus27: Thank goodness they arrived in time.  Choking can turn fatal very easily.  I hope the investigation is determining how much of a pat on the back and handshake mom and sister are getting for removing the scumbag from this plain of existence.  If only the domestic violence victim had a firearm available to stop him before she had to rely on the help of her family.  If they hadn't been there, she may not be here.

That's good in theory, if she's trained with it, had it accessible, and she was able to get a good shot at center mass. Otherwise he could have taken it from her and killed everyone in the house.
/that's a lot of ifs


And if he knew she had one, he would have brought one himself and just shot her in the back.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Billy Baroo, Ooooh Billy Billy Billy.mpg
Youtube hJPg1Fivmqg
 
