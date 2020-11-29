 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Australia's on fire again as temperatures hit 40 degrees on Sydney coast; nearly 50 degrees inland .... and it's only November   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

157 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2020 at 8:41 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's sweater weather!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OdradekRex: That's sweater weather!


Not if it's Celsius.

November down under is same as May up north.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2020 doesn't know when to quit.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. Imagine how it will be by July.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe they should have thought about not committing crimes if they didn't want to be sent to the Penal Colony
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Well, maybe they should have thought about not committing crimes if they didn't want to be sent to the Penal Colony


You know that the UK only started to use Austria as a penal colony after 1776, right?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For the Americans 40°C = 104°F and 49.6°C = 121°F

Arizona might be saying 'so what?' but 40°C is on the coast - literally at the beach - not inland, and big problem is shouldn't be getting such high temps so early in summer.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, Vegas in July. At least it's a dry heat here.

Also, 0°C last night.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whatever. They had a whole year to rake that shiat.
 
DON.MAC [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: HighlanderRPI: Well, maybe they should have thought about not committing crimes if they didn't want to be sent to the Penal Colony

You know that the UK only started to use Austria as a penal colony after 1776, right?


They lost the lease on that other place and had to move in a hurry.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Whatever. They had a whole year to rake that shiat.


Came here to make a raking joke, beaten to the punch.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Quick and dirty conversion i learned a long time ago, take the C, double it and add 20 degrees, you'll be close to F.

40c * 2 + 20 = 100. Actual is 104

/ not perfect but it gives a relative idea..
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: HighlanderRPI: Well, maybe they should have thought about not committing crimes if they didn't want to be sent to the Penal Colony

You know that the UK only started to use Austria as a penal colony after 1776, right?


Sydney was founded in 1788 - what's your point?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I won't be surprised if climate change will force parts of Australia to be abandoned in the next few decades.

Too little water and too much fire is a bad combination.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was in Sydney last December and it was so bad. They stopped running the ferries and some public transportation due to the air quality.  My last day there was one of the worst days as far as smoky skies and air.
This sucks.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: OdradekRex: That's sweater weather!

Not if it's Celsius.

November down under...


Would make a great band name.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.