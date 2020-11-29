 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Van Houten denied parole, can't borrow a feeling   (ibtimes.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2020 at 11:17 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken hearts need some healing.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Americas Most Wanted Milhouse - The Simpsons
Youtube 8oCQXBkD1Fc


/"My glasses!"
 
Jesterling
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Goodnight, sweet priestess.  You're with R'hlor now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still a better criminal than Van Hougar.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm with Pyro now.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That dude looks swanky for a jailbird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, that puts a final nail in any coffin of any comeback tour for David Lee Roth.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Season 8 sucks!
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OH, MY DEMO TAPE!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry, there's enough crazies out here.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stick a fork in her: no parole.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still a better lineup than Van Hagar.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.