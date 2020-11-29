 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   2020's War on Christmas™ will feature bioweapons   (cnbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

431 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2020 at 6:55 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To prove I'm not against Christmas, here's a collage of the real Santa Claus (the one NORAD tracks) with one of his helper elves.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's so random how the Trump Republicans are against pandemic protections. Really makes it seem like they just want to kill Americans for some mysterious reason. Oh well, guess we'll never know who delivered all of their bad ideas.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People didnt skip thanksgiving, they sure as hell wont skip christmas or new years eve.

There will be thousands of death every day from covid till biden is in.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-ing Christmas. F-ing 2020.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: People didnt skip thanksgiving, they sure as hell wont skip christmas or new years eve.

There will be thousands of death every day from covid till biden is in.


It won't stop then either.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: People didnt skip thanksgiving, they sure as hell wont skip christmas or new years eve.

There will be thousands of death every day from covid till biden is in.


I knew people would still travel but even I was shocked at the number of people that did travel.

My expectations were already low but they somehow managed to find a way to surpass that.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: There will be thousands of death every day from covid till biden is in.


That won't stop the covidiots from being idiots.  In fact, because most of them are Trump derpers, it'll probably get worse.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: People didnt skip thanksgiving, they sure as hell wont skip christmas or new years eve.

There will be thousands of death every day from covid till biden is in.


Naively, I hope that the problems we've already set in motion between will knock some sense into people before Christmas.
Realistically, we're farked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey ladies and gentlemen feel free to kill your elders
/S
Or stay home and have them around a little bit longer it's up to you your chuckleheads
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x493]


Wtf are horseshoe crabs harvested for?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: F-ing Christmas. F-ing 2020.


It's funny even as a little kid I didn't like Christmas but not in a Grinchian way. I was like "What is this phony unnecessary ceremonial bullshiat we must drag ourselves through time and time again. All I wanted was a can of Pepsi"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x493]

Wtf are horseshoe crabs harvested for?


everythingand

Horseshoe crabs are also extremely important to the biomedical industry because their unique, copper-based blue blood contains a substance called "Limulus Amebocyte Lysate", or "LAL".
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, I'll admit it isn't looking good this year but the war is never over. I'm still limping from an ambush three weeks ago.We were just outside Wyoming spraying down nativity scenes with napalm when they hit us. At first it was just some light caroling and we figured we had us some wet nosed UCC'ers on our hands. So we dug in. I took point with Das Kapital, Hoss set up the big rig burner we were using, and Lucky stood by to run us craft beers and angry pamphlets as we needed them.

They started coming and we started having a real damn good war. We hit them with everything we had. Did you know Pepsi invented Santa Claus? Would you let a Muslim set up a statue in front of a courthouse? Did you know that Christmas is based on a pagan holiday? You didn't know that you miserable motherfarkers. You've never heard such mind-blowing shiat in your whole life. They were dropping like disillusioned flies.

Then they stopped coming. It was suddenly quieter than when you accidentally say "God damn!" at atheist church. Then there was a low, heavy step. It was so deep we felt it rather than heard it. It took a minute for me to realize the horror of what it was. A reindeer. Let me tell you something, if you see a reindeer you just run. Don't try to hide. Don't try to fight. Those bastards weigh over three hundred pounds, have four foot antlers, and can see ultraviolet radiation. They are God's own ball breakers.

We ran. Lucky didn't. I don't know if it was the Christmas spirit or pants-shiatting fear but he just stood there while that giant beast tore right through him. It went at him with the antlers first and then long after he was dead that farking animal just kept prancing on him. So you damned monsters can keep your Santa spawn and your bloody-handed bell-ringers and your brain-washing cherches.. That's all on your side and someday I will make all you bastards choke on it. I'll use my bare damned hands to ring all your holly jolly necks.
=XmasWarVeteran
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.