(Gothamist)   NY State biatchslaps Staten Island tavern that declared itself an "autonomous zone" that would be free from COVID restrictions with a cease and desist order from the State Liquor Authority   (gothamist.com) divider line
    Followup  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NelsonHaHa.jpg
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tapping head guy meme goes here

Can't spread the virus at your bar if you don't have a liquor license
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some conservative butthurt over the facct that we didn't nuke the Seattle Autonomous Zone and thus decided to show that he could be an idiot, too.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: "Presti also appealed to the NYC Sheriff to "stop oppressing citizens," and in a montage set to Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," Presti accused officers with the sheriff's department of "playing the role of foot soldiers dedicated to new age dictators in the world's greatest city."

I would love to hear his opinion on Black Lives Matter.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cuomo can be a bully, and sometimes that can be a good thing.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did the liquor board's American flag have gold fringe?  If so, they clearly don't have jurisdiction and this is an act of maritime piracy against an autonomous collective with no wish to rejoinder with their entity.

/I feel gross typing sovereign citizen nonsense, even for a joke.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back in the day, before NoHo went entirely smoke fee, there were a few bars that held out. One had a "private Club" that cost $.25 a year, that used a back up bar for overflow, with pressurized door so that smokers had a bar for themselves. And it worked for a while. A while. In the same way that the smoke and game club down the road used membership to have cigar and whiskey dinners. But for allthe effort,3eventually the will of the people won out.

These jackholes? They deserves whatever cones their way. Please, take their liquor licenses. That will learn businesses fast. Like Toot Sweet.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I may not win this war or this battle, I might lose my establishment, but I'm going to be able to go home to my kids and my head is gonna be held up high."

your head can only get so high when it's wedged up your ass
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh you're an 'autonomous zone'?  Well that's fine, you certainly don't need this state issued liquor license then..."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mantour: FTA: "Presti also appealed to the NYC Sheriff to "stop oppressing citizens," and in a montage set to Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," Presti accused officers with the sheriff's department of "playing the role of foot soldiers dedicated to new age dictators in the world's greatest city."

I would love to hear his opinion on Black Lives Matter.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mac's is celebrating its one year anniversary today. A man who answered the phone at Mac's on Sunday declined to comment.


lol gotta blame someone besides yourself for the epic poor timing
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Presti : "I may not win this war or this battle, I might lose my establishment, but I'm going to be able to go home to my kids and my head is gonna be held up high."

His kids: "Our father is a farking idiot"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He will be able to hold his head up high when he tells his kids he can't feed them or send them to college!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When you can't appeal to humanity or acting like a contributing community member, the answer is to always threaten a business owner's livelihood - it's the American way.

/fark these tavern owners
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: He will be able to hold his head up high when he tells his kids he can't feed them or send them to college!


Try holding your head up when you are coughing up blood.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now Staten Island can declare war on them.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Presti : "I may not win this war or this battle, I might lose my establishment, but I'm going to be able to go home to my kids and my head is gonna be held up high."

His kids: "Our father is a farking idiot"


His wife: "Kids, we need a 10 foot pike to hold his head up high."
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to Always Sunny this shiat.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: In an attempt to work around the lack of a liquor license, Presti announced that Mac's would offer customers free food and beverages, for a suggested donation.

Hey NY Farkers - free beer!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gndn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Guy is on the wrong side of the river.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TFA goes on to say that this butt-twang is keeping the place open to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages for donations. And sure enough, some penis-fiber came in and paid $100 for a glass of water. Looks like they're going to need another biatch-slap.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: In an attempt to work around the lack of a liquor license, Presti announced that Mac's would offer customers free food and beverages, for a suggested donation.

Hey NY Farkers - free beer!


So he could lose his main source of revenue and his solution to that is to offer the rest of his inventory for free.

Leave it to a Republican to not understand how basic math (let alone business) works.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't work in Portland, why would Staten Island be different?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just to take a moment to point this out.....

When you people make fun of Jersey, the person you have in mind is from Staten Island.

Or the pine barrens, but pineys really don't count as people.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Just to take a moment to point this out.....

When you people make fun of Jersey, the person you have in mind is from Staten Island.

Or the pine barrens, but pineys really don't count as people.


Yeah but you guys still have The Sopranos.

Can't blame Staten Island or Long Island for that.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [gndn.files.wordpress.com image 850x460]

Guy is on the wrong side of the river.


Certainly sounds like he's got some synaptic seepage going on.  Possibly NAS itself.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He should have declared himself a church and got the nut wing of SCOTUS let him stay open.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Staten Island is a little bit of Alabama right in ny!

But with more inbreeding
 
Famishus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MattyBlast: TFA goes on to say that this butt-twang is keeping the place open to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages for donations. And sure enough, some penis-fiber came in and paid $100 for a glass of water. Looks like they're going to need another biatch-slap.


I suppose the next step is to shut off power and water?
 
