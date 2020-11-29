 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   ♫ ♬ Rock 'n' Roll ain't noise pollution / Rock 'n' Roll ain't gonna die / If you listen to it too loudly / In a prison you're gonna die ♫ ♬   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2020 at 6:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it's too loud, you're too old and have hearing loss.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deafness was only part of it. Being an obnoxious old coont was undoubtedly the real problem. We have this thing called headphones these days, you know.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could just get my neighbor thrown in jail for the same thing, I'd be a happy camper.
 
MrLint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp the daily mail sure did bring out the appeal to emotion for the clicks.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT?!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, give him a pair of headphones.  It cheaper than incarcerating him.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic FM is a classical station I think? Probably jammin on Mahler 2.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty blatant case of false advertising by the  people who sold Freedom Rock.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Deafness was only part of it. Being an obnoxious old coont was undoubtedly the real problem. We have this thing called headphones these days, you know.


Snapper Carr: Christ, give him a pair of headphones.  It cheaper than incarcerating him.


TFA says he was "unable to wear earphones due to being on steroids for a medical condition." (Not sure why steroids would make one unable to wear earphones, but whatever.)

That doesn't give him license to blast it at any volume he likes, of course.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Deafness was only part of it. Being an obnoxious old coont was undoubtedly the real problem. We have this thing called headphones these days, you know.

"The court also heard Trainer had been suffering from a bad cold and was unable to hear out of one ear and was unable to wear earphones due to being on steroids for a medical condition, The Liverpool Echo reported earlier this year."


Well he had an excuse for not wearing headphones. Doesn't seem like a good one but he had it. How the hell did taking steroids prevent him from wearing them? Maybe the doctor said to inject them into his rear and, due to the hearing loss, he was squirt the needle into his ear canal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The principle of the matter killing people since forever
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't understand the restrictions he was given

"...prohibited him from playing - between the hours of 9am and 10pm - 'any audio... "

So he could blast classical music all night long?
 
phishrace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If I could just get my neighbor thrown in jail for the same thing, I'd be a happy camper.


I'd be fine if my neighbors cranked classic rock. It's that new crap they play that makes me get all stabby.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phishrace: Fark_Guy_Rob: If I could just get my neighbor thrown in jail for the same thing, I'd be a happy camper.

I'd be fine if my neighbors cranked classic rock. It's that new crap they play that makes me get all stabby.


No joke, he plays mariachi music at 2am, in his driveway. Why would anyone do that? I don't know... But he does.

It's not even Friday or Saturday night... It'll be Tuesday at 2:30am and he is in his driveway with volume cranked up to 11.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
in Aintree

AINTREE?!?

Deliverance (2/9) Movie CLIP - We're Lost (1972) HD
Youtube LVkOD1Uy_9k
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob:No joke, he plays mariachi music at 2am, in his driveway. Why would anyone do that? I don't know... But he does.  It's not even Friday or Saturday night... It'll be Tuesday at 2:30am and he is in his driveway with volume cranked up to 11.

You're clearly part of a psychological experiment to test the bounds of sanity. I sympathize due to my own neighbor issues concerning a pack of dogs that literally bark 24-7 over absolutely nothing
 
mateomaui
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I kinda want to know more about why he couldn't wear headphones or earbuds. I read it was for a medical reason, but it was a vague statement.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

I hate that Rock and Roll rubbish.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One Hotel California too many.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I don't understand the restrictions he was given

"...prohibited him from playing - between the hours of 9am and 10pm - 'any audio... "

So he could blast classical music all night long?


England does things much different then we do. It looks like they must be on night time saving time.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TFA says that the restricted level was 65dB but this is useless without a distance or positional requirement for the measurement.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.