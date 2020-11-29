 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It's a trap   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Daily Fail picture editors are surprisingly gullible
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seriously. It's a bunch of invasive birds doing what they do to evade a predator. Slow news day, I guess.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Foreboding? The Mail never stops being stupid. It's a bunch of starlings doing what they do.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Seriously. It's a bunch of invasive birds...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's some nice Photoshop work there, Lou.
 
