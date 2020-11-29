 Skip to content
(KTVQ Billings)   Teen undergoes hemicorporectomy after forklift accident where everything below waist was amputated. Now, he's engaged, has huge social media following in millions. "I'm thankful to be alive, and to continue living"   (ktvq.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Klaus unavailable for comment.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a really uplifting story. It's great that he didn't allow himself to get all broken up over that tragic accident.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was he named...

markie_farkie: Klaus unavailable for comment.


Never mind.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He tried to unbuckle his seatbelt and jump out, but his leg got caught. He fell about 50 feet, and the forklift fell on top of him, crushing his legs and arm.

This is why we train to wear your seatbelt, grab the cage and stay with the forklift. It's amazing he's alive, but that's because he got good prompt trauma care.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so we finally get the bob oblong origin story
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It was nuts," he said.

was.  not any more

he must be real good with his tongue
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the pic is NSFW -- it's a full-frontal shot, and he's clearly bottomless.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kid's got a great career ahead of him playing half-zombies on TWD franchise.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rookie mistake. Never bail out of a piece of equipment that you are belted in while it's still moving. You are much safer in than out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the hell did he survive?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How in the hell did he survive?


After a 15 minute True-Value hardware commercial, Paul Harvey will tell you, ...
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.


I also wonder how he could afford a wedding ring while having, one would assume, crazy medical bills.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.


Hes really, really good at fingerbanging and oral.

/either that or he wears a dido on his forehead
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's much more of a man than I am. If I were in that situation, I would want to die.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: I'm pretty sure the pic is NSFW -- it's a full-frontal shot, and he's clearly bottomless.


What a HORRIBLE joke to make!!

/before I got a chance to.....
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Martian_Astronomer: In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.

Hes really, really good at fingerbanging and oral.

/either that or he wears a dido on his forehead


Why not both
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How in the hell did he survive?


The fork that pinned him probably saved his life because of the pressure it put on the wounds. And, help was close by.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosthetic Bucket...

That is gonna stay with me
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
veale728:

Choda boy!
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although the phantom pains and medical bills won't be going away any time soon, Schauers' positivity is stubborn. "

Why is he paying for anything? Between the idiot who illegally passed him and caused the accident and the construction company he should be all good.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: He's much more of a man than I am. If I were in that situation, I would want to die.


Impressive considering he's now half the man he used to be.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German Fork Lift Driver Movie Very Funny
Youtube N9JbSip8qrI
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: MattyBlast: He's much more of a man than I am. If I were in that situation, I would want to die.

Impressive considering he's now half the man he used to be.


damn it. Beaten to the joke.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: I also wonder how he could afford a wedding ring while having, one would assume, crazy medical bills.


Considering it happened when some idiot tried to pass him illegally during road construction, I would hope that the driver that started all of it is the one paying for the bills.

\or workman's comp
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torqueknot: "Although the phantom pains and medical bills won't be going away any time soon, Schauers' positivity is stubborn. "

Why is he paying for anything? Between the idiot who illegally passed him and caused the accident and the construction company he should be all good.


That's not how insurance companies work. Pffffft...pay out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait for the follow-up in a couple of years. I'd bet anything that he won't be smiling and his cute little girlfriend will be long gone.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.


Like a Farker's not bullish on dildonics. Look, if you want to sell your wares, get in line, Mr. Sensitive.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.


Lots of face sitting
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well this was bound to be someone's fetish.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Wait for the follow-up in a couple of years. I'd bet anything that he won't be smiling and his cute little girlfriend will be long gone.



A cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.
~ Your Momma
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

starsrift: Martian_Astronomer: In the meantime, he's living life to the fullest. He and Sabia are now engaged.

I understand it's nobody's business but theirs, but there's an obvious question here and I can't possibly be the only one thinking it.

I also wonder how he could afford a wedding ring while having, one would assume, crazy medical bills.


He has half the medical bills that most would
 
stevecore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Rookie mistake. Never bail out of a piece of equipment that you are belted in while it's still moving. You are much safer in than out.


Whatever dude.  I've seen action movies. You always just right before it explodes
 
Nidiot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: He's much more of a man than I am. If I were in that situation, I would want to die.


There are occasionally stories of people who contract something like sepsis and end up having their arms and legs amputated in order to survive. My thoughts are always the same: under those circumstances let me die.

The love for life, even when existing as basically a head on a plate, that these people have just amazes me.

At least this guy has one hand left so he can scratch an itch.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"This is the song,
Written for the chase scene,
This is the song
Of Rocky and Kennn  ...

HE TRIED TO KILL ME WITH A FORKLIFT!

OLE!!!"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most anything that has a seatbelt attached has been vetted by engineers to be the safest solution.

Used to work at a lumber yard with many forklifts moving around, most often the seatbelts are wrapped around the back of the seat, tucked deep into the crevices, or if the particular machine required a belt be worn to operate, clicked into place but the operator would just sit on top of it.

/ the safety manager at that particular business showed me how to "walk" a ladder instead of getting down and moving it to save time.  Great fun from 16 feet high.
/ sarcasm or not. You decide.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: That's a really uplifting story. It's great that he didn't allow himself to get all broken up over that tragic accident.


No half measures for this guy.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stevecore: iheartscotch: Rookie mistake. Never bail out of a piece of equipment that you are belted in while it's still moving. You are much safer in than out.

Whatever dude.  I've seen action movies. You always just right before it explodes


*jump
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He tried to jump out of a tipping forklift? WTF did he skip forklift training?
Klaus is disappointed
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He tried to unbuckle his seatbelt and jump out, but his leg got caught. He fell about 50 feet, and the forklift fell on top of him, crushing his legs and arm.

This is why we train to wear your seatbelt, grab the cage and stay with the forklift. It's amazing he's alive, but that's because he got good prompt trauma care.


Yeah, I'd rather be in a falling forklift than under a falling forklift.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok, this may sound a little crazy, but he needs to have a mechanical spider lower body built.  He'd look like a farking comic book villain.  It would be awesome.

mechanicalspider.comView Full Size


Something like that, but his torso just in the center.  Imagine walking down the street, turning a corner, and seeing a human torso on that thing coming towards you.

I'd probably also want rockets and a flamethrower.  But thats just me.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevecore: stevecore: iheartscotch: Rookie mistake. Never bail out of a piece of equipment that you are belted in while it's still moving. You are much safer in than out.

Whatever dude.  I've seen action movies. You always just right before it explodes

*jump


Too late.

It's all about timing with a move like that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: "Although the phantom pains and medical bills won't be going away any time soon, Schauers' positivity is stubborn. "

Why is he paying for anything? Between the idiot who illegally passed him and caused the accident and the construction company he should be all good.


Sorry, we weren't able to get the license plate of the driver who, YOU CLAIM, caused this accident.

As for your worker's comp, we checked our records, and wouldn't ya know it, you're actually a contractor, and not a proper employee of Nochtvoegel Consturction.

Have a nice day!
 
weapon13
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: "Although the phantom pains and medical bills won't be going away any time soon, Schauers' positivity is stubborn. "

Why is he paying for anything? Between the idiot who illegally passed him and caused the accident and the construction company he should be all good.


The article didn't say whether the driver was caught or arrested.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice-looking kid with a great attitude. I'm impressed.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Ok, this may sound a little crazy, but he needs to have a mechanical spider lower body built.  He'd look like a farking comic book villain.  It would be awesome.

[mechanicalspider.com image 850x566]

Something like that, but his torso just in the center.  Imagine walking down the street, turning a corner, and seeing a human torso on that thing coming towards you.

I'd probably also want rockets and a flamethrower.  But thats just me.


The crazy thing is NOT getting a mechanical spider lower body built. Not just for hemicorporectomy patients, but in general...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He tried to unbuckle his seatbelt and jump out, but his leg got caught. He fell about 50 feet, and the forklift fell on top of him, crushing his legs and arm.

This is why we train to wear your seatbelt, grab the cage and stay with the forklift. It's amazing he's alive, but that's because he got good prompt trauma care.


You're not wrong but it's an easy mistake to make in a situation like this. Kid was 19, fairly green, and panicked.
 
