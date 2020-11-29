 Skip to content
(CBC)   Police "investigating" how a one-year-old died after three officers unloaded their guns into a truck the child was inside of   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ain't nothing gonna... Wait, it's Canada. Something will probably happen.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure it was the bullets.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The SIU are not part of the OPP, it's a separate body.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guns are stupid
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rue_in_winter: The SIU are not part of the OPP, it's a separate body.


So they're not down with OPP? Pretty naughty.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Ain't nothing gonna... Wait, it's Canada. Something will probably happen.


Being in Canada does raise the likelihood of accountability a bit but it's still far from a sure thing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a case of suicide.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: Sounds like a case of suicide.


The kid wasn't driving.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: edmo: Ain't nothing gonna... Wait, it's Canada. Something will probably happen.

Being in Canada does raise the likelihood of accountability a bit but it's still far from a sure thing.


Especially since Police in all of America (North, South, Central...) are always going to look out for their own.

And they already have the following as the excuse:

"That's when the truck collided with an OPP cruiser and another vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road.
An OPP officer who was reportedly standing outside his vehicle at the time was seriously injured in this collision."- TFA
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The SIU is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
It is also asking anyone who might have video of what happened to upload it through the SIU website.


Not gonna see THAT here in the U.S.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the police still in fear for their lives?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police reported is quoted as saying:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Police reported is quoted as saying:

[media1.tenor.com image 498x498]


*report, not reported, damn you AC
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... accident happens on the road and cops execute the driver via bullet-storm because one of the other accident victims is a cop and "woopsie daisy, we shot a baby"? That's what I'm getting from this story.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Guns are stupid


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What brand of epic dipshiattery does it take to shoot up a vehicle knowing full farking well there's a goddamned child inside?
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolute scum.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also possible the father shot the kid.  A gun was found in the truck. The child had been abducted from his mother. Could be the father said "If I can't have my kid nobody can."  See Josh Powell for reference.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: I'm pretty sure it was the bullets.


What bullets? Headline says the guns were unloaded.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-existing medical condition.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there an old adage that says something like "Never bring a baby to a gun fight"?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw everyone involved with this, other than the child. A life just starting snuffed out by a series of selfish choices.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: It's also possible the father shot the kid.  A gun was found in the truck. The child had been abducted from his mother. Could be the father said "If I can't have my kid nobody can."  See Josh Powell for reference.


Shut up. It was totally the cops fault. Why did they think they had any right to pull the truck over? They don't have that authority. Even if they did, everyone knows you can willfully run away from the cops with no recourse.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now it's "Don't call the cops if you're having a custody dispute, or they will kill your baby." Just one more thing they will royally fark up.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everything about this sucks.   Guy abducts his kid, cops involved, try to apprehend him, he rams a cruiser with his truck.   That should be the end of it.   There is no mention of the driver having a weapon and, damn, if he did you can be sure that it would be mentioned.   So the truck is disabled and the driver isn't going anywhere, and they know he has a child in the vehicle.

This shooting is 99% on the cops.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Noah_Tall: It's also possible the father shot the kid.  A gun was found in the truck. The child had been abducted from his mother. Could be the father said "If I can't have my kid nobody can."  See Josh Powell for reference.

Shut up. It was totally the cops fault. Why did they think they had any right to pull the truck over? They don't have that authority. Even if they did, everyone knows you can willfully run away from the cops with no recourse.


Oh, fark off. Running from cops shouldn't be an automatic death sentence for whatever innocents happens to be in the way when the cops start recklessly shooting wildly.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wrong child in the truck got killed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And no matter how often they shoot up fire halls or kill babies the government still insists that only the police are responsible enough to even touch a gun.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: It's also possible the father shot the kid.  A gun was found in the truck. The child had been abducted from his mother. Could be the father said "If I can't have my kid nobody can."  See Josh Powell for reference.


I've not seen anything saying the father had a gun, have a link?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: edmo: Ain't nothing gonna... Wait, it's Canada. Something will probably happen.

Being in Canada does raise the likelihood of accountability a bit but it's still far from a sure thing.


Accountability Challenge level: was the father/ child First Nations?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Now it's "Don't call the cops if you're having a custody dispute, or they will kill your baby." Just one more thing they will royally fark up.


It's getting to be that the only thing you should call them for is if the person you're calling about is already dead. They'll probably start misplacing bodies and mess that up too.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The boy died of a gunshot wound, according to the SIU, but it is unclear who shot him.

Oh really?? THE FARKING COPS MAYBE??
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spleef420: What brand of epic dipshiattery does it take to shoot up a vehicle knowing full farking well there's a goddamned child inside?


You should ask the protesters in Atlanta. They might have some insight.

'Killed a baby:' 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting (apnews.com)
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If he was about to hit the cop, i can see them shooting, if it was after, seems like revenge.

They could use the "he was a danger to the public" excuse for shooting him. Seems like he was only a danger to the police trying to stop him.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TFA read like it was written in Quebecois then translated. 

This is a DV situation gone horribly bad. It may be a few days before they determine who shot who.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The father needs to be charged with murder.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: spleef420: What brand of epic dipshiattery does it take to shoot up a vehicle knowing full farking well there's a goddamned child inside?

You should ask the protesters in Atlanta. They might have some insight.

'Killed a baby:' 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting (apnews.com)


See everybody. Both sides are bad! Leave the cops alone!!
 
recombobulator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: So... accident happens on the road and cops execute the driver via bullet-storm because one of the other accident victims is a cop and "woopsie daisy, we shot a baby"? That's what I'm getting from this story.


Herp de derp de deeee!  Maybe actually read the story next time.  The driver had just abducted the baby and was armed.  There's a decent chance that he shot the baby himself.  So yes, they're investigating who shot the baby.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: If he was about to hit the cop, i can see them shooting, if it was after, seems like revenge.

They could use the "he was a danger to the public" excuse for shooting him. Seems like he was only a danger to the police trying to stop him.


Or maybe he was a danger to the baby he was holding hostage.  I'm sure the dashcam footage will be enlightening.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The father needs to be charged with murder.


He could be out in 10 years.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Isn't there an old adage that says something like "Never bring a baby to a gun fight"?


What if the baby has a gun?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: So... accident happens on the road and cops execute the driver via bullet-storm because one of the other accident victims is a cop and "woopsie daisy, we shot a baby"? That's what I'm getting from this story.


The driver (the childs father), was abducting the child.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And what if they let him go, and the father kills the boy later, and maybe kills himself? Then everyone would be ranting about why the cops didn't do their job.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: edmo: Ain't nothing gonna... Wait, it's Canada. Something will probably happen.

Being in Canada does raise the likelihood of accountability a bit but it's still far from a sure thing.


True. The chances go up from 0% in the US to 1% in Canada. Dudley Doright isn't above popping a cap in your ass for little or no reason and having it all covered up just because he's north of the 49th. ACAB knows no national boundaries.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Noah_Tall: It's also possible the father shot the kid.  A gun was found in the truck. The child had been abducted from his mother. Could be the father said "If I can't have my kid nobody can."  See Josh Powell for reference.

I've not seen anything saying the father had a gun, have a link?


From the article.

A handgun was also found in the pickup truck, and investigators are "in the process" of "taking possession" of it, according to the news release.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Everything about this sucks.   Guy abducts his kid, cops involved, try to apprehend him, he rams a cruiser with his truck.   That should be the end of it.   There is no mention of the driver having a weapon and, damn, if he did you can be sure that it would be mentioned.   So the truck is disabled and the driver isn't going anywhere, and they know he has a child in the vehicle.

This shooting is 99% on the cops.


Except for where it explicitly states in the article that there was a gun in the truck.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: And what if they let him go, and the father kills the boy later, and maybe kills himself? Then everyone would be ranting about why the cops didn't do their job.


Because there are exactly two choices. 1) Three cops empty their handguns into the truck or 2) they let the abductor go.

Brilliant observation.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The father needs to be charged with murder.


Ah, the good ol' causation theory of felony murder, when the state refuses to send a homicidal cop to prison but still feels like punishing someone. Truly the galaxy brain of criminal justice.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here in the states a mother abducts or withholds custody of a child, the response seems to be, "Not our business, take it to court".  Whereas if the father abducts or withholds custody the response seems to be police involvement and abduction/kidnapping charges.  Is it the same for Canada?  I thought they were more enlightened.  At least I haven't heard any stories of police blazing a hail of bullets at said child and father, though that could be from my own ignorance.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I'm pretty sure it was the bullets.


Clearly, the parents should have taught this kid that cops take peek-a-boo a hell of a lot more seriously.

/ACAB
//Even Canadian ones apparently
 
