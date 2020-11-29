 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Today's "Onion story that could easily be a real story"
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come, be buried in the Badlands, where in millions of years your fossilized corpse will be unearthed like the dinosaurs!
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like states that allow assisted suicide, except that it is unassisted and unwelcome.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
North Dakota/South Dakota...six of one, half a dozen of another. ;)
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Noem has dead, soulless eyes.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Head South with the Rest of Us" sounds more inviting.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ummm... I literally saw a commercial 2 days ago for visiting the outdoor fun in South Dakota....it was a real commercial. I literally said out loud..."wtf".  These farking people.....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/​1​333143048910372864/photo/1
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For the safety of our society, Biden should have all right wingers put in SD and ND then build a 60' electrified wall around it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 599x635]

https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1​333143048910372864/photo/1


Apoptosis: I had to look that one up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: It's like states that allow assisted suicide, except that it is unassisted and unwelcome.


and unplanned
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I observe three categories: the first takes the pandemic very seriously, implements the recommendations as extremely as possible, minimizes their interactions with others because you can't catch it if you don't catch it.

The second acknowledges that covid-19 is a real thing, but it's something that by and large affects other people.  This group will acknowledge the recommendations when convenient, but most of the time take the position that "if I bend the recommendations just a bit, it won't really hurt me".  Members of this group treat Thanksgiving, for example, like it's 2019.

The third group is made up of those who believe that there is no virus or if there is, it's just another form of the flu.  People have always died of the flu.

As far as I can tell, no western government has accepted that their populations are divided into these three groups.  And until this happens, there can be no effective policies for dealing with the pandemic, including making any vaccination process effective.  The virus will live on eternally, mutating as it goes, possibly into something worse.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Noem has dead, soulless eyes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: For the safety of our society, Biden should have all right wingers put in SD and ND then build a 60' electrified wall around it.


They might be happier. And it would be cheaper for the tax-producing states. They could live off the land like their mentors, the settlers, and liberals could satisfy their desire to help by air-dropping them winter clothes. The right-wingers could satisfy their desire for gunplay and might making right by dueling over the best clothes.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ now  

litespeed74: Ummm... I literally saw a commercial 2 days ago for visiting the outdoor fun in South Dakota....it was a real commercial. I literally said out loud..."wtf".  These farking people.....


It was literally paid for with covid funds, too.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kristi-n​o​em-south-dakota-coronavirus-relief-fun​ds-tourism/
 
