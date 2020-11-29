 Skip to content
(Patch)   Ever wonder just how many different police agencies have Jurisdiction over you? The answer explains why police have tanks and teachers buy their own chalk   (patch.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Obligatory
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not just teachers.  My friends have a kid in school.  He had to bring in industrial carpet shampoo for the custodial staff.  This was in addition to all supplies he would need for the year, and supplies for the teacher.  His mother had to hunt this stuff down three towns over just so he could lug it to school and hand it over to the janitor.
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Murika! Fark yeah!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And this is what "defund" the police is all about. But the bootlickers don't get that, and so the overpriced iron grip of the cops continues.
 
squidloe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: Not just teachers.  My friends have a kid in school.  He had to bring in industrial carpet shampoo for the custodial staff.  This was in addition to all supplies he would need for the year, and supplies for the teacher.  His mother had to hunt this stuff down three towns over just so he could lug it to school and hand it over to the janitor.


Public or private school?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Murka! Can't even agree on how to spell it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what Americans want, apparently. If you say 'defund the police' they panic and listen to the talking heads on Fox News saying that you want anarchy and mass murder and kids injecting the soshalisums.  And then vote for the liars keeping them and their kids stupid.
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
well, its not called the Education-Industrial Complex
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why, yes, I have, subby. Why do you ask?
Los Angeles from 9-11 until I got the hell out of Dodge-- WE'RE NEXT!
 
cepson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cops don't exist to protect and serve the public anymore. They exist to arrest people. When arresting people is your raison d'etre, you spend all your time looking for people to arrest. When all you do is look for people to arrest, you become an oppressor, not a protector.

Add to this dynamic the prospect of getting money from forfeitures, and you just become part of a shakedown racket.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

toraque: This is what Americans want, apparently. If you say 'defund the police' they panic and listen to the talking heads on Fox News saying that you want anarchy and mass murder and kids injecting the soshalisums.  And then vote for the liars keeping them and their kids stupid.


stupid infected
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: And then vote for the liars keeping them and their kids stupid.


Yeah, we DO keep electing the same idiots.

Reelection rates:
https://www.opensecrets.org/elections​-​overview/reelection-rates

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: And this is what "defund" the police is all about. But the bootlickers don't get that, and so the overpriced iron grip of the cops continues.


We need to stop calling them Law Enforcement. They don't actually enforce the law; judges do.

Police are supposed to be peacekeepers*. They don't have a degree in law. Hell, many don't have a degree in anything.

Many of those who bullied me in high school ended up in one side of the law or another. About 1/5 of them ended up being cops. Most of the rest are dead now, actually.

/*No, not these Peacekeepers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Without the tanks they can't do their jerbs!
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: And this is what "defund" the police is all about. But the bootlickers don't get that, and so the overpriced iron grip of the cops continues.


Well, Fark that.  I'm just gonna move to France.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-euro​p​e-55115659

Aw, shiat...
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here in NY incorporated villages often have their own little police force, like a fleet of two cars for some rich little town population 300 area 1 mile sq. I imagine they don't do much aside from ticket people parked on the street for more than 3 hours or between 2-4 am.

Obviously these cops get paid twice as much as NYPD.

I don't think I have a point.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have the opposite problem.

The nearest town won't send their police here, they say call the PA State Police. In the one time in 20 years I've called the State Police, they told me it wasn't their jurisdiction. Blew my mind.

Me: You're the PA State Police...
PASP: yes
Me: ..and my town, which is in Pennsylvania, is not your jurisdiction?
PASP: Correct.
Me Then who do suggest I call?
PASP......
 
recombobulator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cops have to buy their own chalk too.  What's the problem?  I guess we could give teachers tanks to make it equitable.
 
drsewell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only 600?  According to wiki Texas has 1913.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'm not a natural killer! See this? See what it says? I'm supposed to keep the peace, I am! If I kill people to do it, I'm reading the wrong manual!"

Terry Pratchett, Jingo
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All that surveillance and they haven't caught me yet. I bet that I've destroyed at least 5 pennies in my life, and I should be in jail forever.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I dislike police overreach as much as any reasonable person, but nobody has pointed out that TFAuthor includes "agencies" such as Milwaukee School of Engineering Public Safety Departmentin his "police agencies operating in Madison, WI" list.

My sister lives in Madison, and if one of the DPS guys from MSE tried to ticket her for rolling a stop in her neighborhood, she'd laugh.

But they wouldn't.

The guy is making a legitimate point, and then completely undermines his own argument by conflating campus police roaming a few city blocks with federal agents conducting plainclothes operations everywhere at all times.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But think of all the shareholder value of the LEO equipment manufacturers!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jurisdictassic Park

Fark user imageView Full Size


Justice, uh, finds a way
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cepson: Cops don't exist to protect and serve the public anymore. They exist to arrest people.


No, no - police exist to protect and serve ... your masters.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All of them.. the answer is all of them. Next question?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Teachers do buy their own chalk. And books for their kids to read. Those are the kinds of things our daughter requests for Christmas presents for her classroom.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I recall the first time I visited DC.  I got drunk with my Uncle at a piano bar in Alexandria.  We then hopped in the car and drove across to DC, where we drove around in circles around the Ellipse as my Uncle rattled off how many different cops patrolled the area: The Marshalls, The Mint Police, the Secret Service, The National Parks Service, The Park Police, The Capitol Police, etc (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_​law_enforcement_agencies_in_the_Distri​ct_of_Columbia ). None of them pulled us over for being drunk.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Many of those who bullied me in high school ended up in one side of the law or another. About 1/5 of them ended up being cops


It's not realistic to expect the nerds, dweebs, dorks and twig-boys to go up against the other 4 out of 5.
 
