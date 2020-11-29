 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Tale of missing Botticelli "Madonna and Child" painting includes Dicks, Porn Kings, Krakens, and a Fuhrer   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about "The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies"?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's japanese, of course
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tanya Dick-Stock

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather talk about Jelly Botty, where you have to eat 18 curries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about Madonna...
...and child...
...masterpiece?

Madonna - Bitch I'm Madonna ft. Nicki Minaj
Youtube 7hPMmzKs62w


/video starts with children and Madonna
 
Marmotking
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeez.  Even Uncle Wigley is involved.  Richard, or for fark purposes, Dick Wigley.
 
