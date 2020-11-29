 Skip to content
(Live5 News Charleston)   Chased by the police? Have you considered pouring the alcohol around and setting your car on fire? Well, It doesn't help   (live5news.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was gonna make a snarky comment, but the guy purposely hurt a cop during his adventures
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You lost me at "pouring the alcohol around".
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Runs over cop and doesn't get shot? Guessing white.
 
Stibium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuffy: Runs over cop and doesn't get shot? Guessing white.


Another point: TFA says "knocked over" instead of "ran over." White isn't a bad guess.  "Knocked over" sounds more like Humpty Dumpty took a curve too fast and tumped over.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Burning the car because of the ounce of marijuana probably made sense while high and chased by the police.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Diluted alcohol is very disappointing for many reasons.  One reason is 40% (80 proof) won't even light a banana in bananas flambé.  We learned that in Boy Scouts.  It's got to be high proof rum.    It's way too expensive to "pour around a car."

He should really sue his liquor store for selling to a person of diminished capability.
 
Xzano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When you turn on the news and see another idiot trying to GTA V their way through life.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Driver Identified
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a damn thing amusing about someone driving the wrong way on a highway.  That's when the horrific collisions occur.  fark this guy in particular.
 
