(NY1)   Thanks to COVID, NYC hasn't broken up this many illegal bottle parties since Legs Diamond's day   (ny1.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we could always pay people to stay home, but I'm afraid we all know what that money will be spent on.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [static01.nyt.com image 850x445]


With a name like yours ...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nobody's outraged about bottle parties in Midtown.

Hootenannies in Hayfield, OTOH...
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That large number sent shivers to some mask-wearing passerbys.

Fetch me my fainting mask, there's a group of consenting adults afoot!
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you need booze that bad. You may have a drinking problem.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Rise of the New Mobsters"

Reboot it is.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Well, we could always pay people to stay home, but I'm afraid we all know what that money will be spent on.


So you're saying the simple and direct solution is to just ban all alcohol, right?

>.>
<.<
>.>
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer "Legs" Larry Smith
better not be obscure
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of that because my old boss supposedly killed Legs , unfortunately he got kidnapped and executed by someone while I was still working there. RIP Irving "bitsy Bitz.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: If you need booze that bad. You may have a drinking problem.


No one's going to these because they "need booze". There's cheaper, easier, legal ways to get booze.
 
rogue49
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, but being a drunk only kills you
(If you're not driving)

These folks are spreading the crud around

I have no problem with this
 
rogue49
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rogue49: Yes, but being a drunk only kills you
(If you're not driving)

These folks are spreading the crud around

I have no problem with this


Meaning the cops stopping them
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cakeman: Getting a kick out of that because my old boss supposedly killed Legs , unfortunately he got kidnapped and executed by someone while I was still working there. RIP Irving "bitsy Bitz.


Let's hear it for Albany! Last reported day without sleaze, corruption and violence: 1685.
 
