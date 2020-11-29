 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Remember in China when Covid-19 spread due to 5 million people leaving Wuhan for Chinese New Year? An estimated 50 million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But our people all wear face masks because our people aren't conspiracy believing idiots.  The only thing we'll be super spreading is good cheer!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should call it Covid-45
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: We should call it Covid-45


2045 is when it will finally be under control?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I traveled from my bedroom to my kitchen.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, all the places they went were already infected, so no harm done, right?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: We should call it Covid-45


I hate to break it to you but it isn't by any means at all exclusive to Trumpers.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Devolving_Spud: We should call it Covid-45

I hate to break it to you but it isn't by any means at all exclusive to Trumpers.


But we should commemorate DJT's contribution.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of selfish assholes.

Today's America would have never made it through WWII. Could you imagine trying to get these types of people to willingly ration materials for the good of the country and the war effort?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No matter where you go, there you are.  And the virus always needs a ride.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welp, they're farkered. I'm not.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Bunch of selfish assholes.

Today's America would have never made it through WWII. Could you imagine trying to get these types of people to willingly ration materials for the good of the country and the war effort?


Shiat, half the country would've been saying "Hitler has the right idea!!!!!Let's expand it!"
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They all yelled LEEEEEEROOOOYYYYYYYY JENNNNNNNNKKKKKIIIINNNSSSSSSSS!!!

On the way out, so it's cool
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: NeoCortex42: Bunch of selfish assholes.

Today's America would have never made it through WWII. Could you imagine trying to get these types of people to willingly ration materials for the good of the country and the war effort?

Shiat, half the country would've been saying "Hitler has the right idea!!!!!Let's expand it!"


Some of them were. I think we've actually gotten a bit better on the whole. Kind of hard to believe, but look at the racial and gender disparities that weren't even considered worth discussing in the 40s.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Welp, they're farkered. I'm not.


Unless you need emergency medical services and all the beds are full and all the doctors are busy, you should be fine.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those wonderful days, about a year ago, when the virus was over there, and we were over here.

How did it travel again?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: We should call it Covid-45


Covid-Orange
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember certain American politicians saying to come on out and celebrate Chinese New Year and ignore all the fear-mongering.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really am tired of all the winning.
 
sniderman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Americans are so farking stupid.

/American
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Exluddite: FirstNationalBastard: NeoCortex42: Bunch of selfish assholes.

Today's America would have never made it through WWII. Could you imagine trying to get these types of people to willingly ration materials for the good of the country and the war effort?

Shiat, half the country would've been saying "Hitler has the right idea!!!!!Let's expand it!"

Some of them were. I think we've actually gotten a bit better on the whole. Kind of hard to believe, but look at the racial and gender disparities that weren't even considered worth discussing in the 40s.


Back then at least our criminals were American enough to help out.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meyer_L​a​nsky#World_War_II_involvement
 
