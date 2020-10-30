 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   In short, El Paso is farked   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey.  Remember back in the good old days when 23 people died at Walmart?
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welcome to the club, El Paso.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish. What does El Paso mean?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish. What does El Paso mean?


The Paso.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish. What does El Paso mean?


El Paso is spanish for he who has passed
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rationed healthcare you say?

How those death panels of the "greatest medical care in the world" working out for ya, Caribou Lou?
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish. What does El Paso mean?


The dollar.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fredmcmurray: Rationed healthcare you say?

How those death panels of the "greatest medical care in the world" working out for ya, Caribou Lou?


actually yes I think it's time for us to start talking about "political triage" in the hospital...

Ex; why should some Conservative Republican Maga cult member get the same priority of treatment as for example.... my mother? Your mother?

fark them fock their feelings they bought their ticket they knew what they were getting into with Trump.... I say let them die. If you voted for Trump and it can be documented fock you know treatment for you pull up your bootstraps rugged individualist Ride The Covid train to heaven with little baby Jesus while the rest of us are living in reality trying to deal with it....

again as always fock Trump and phark you for voting for him....
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
New York City?!?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are we immune yet?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A voice tells me to go and seek, another voice keeps telling me
Maybe death awaits me in El Paso, El Paso City.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: New York City?!?


Get a rope!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"El Paso is also grappling with a politicized response to the virus, widening a chasm that had been growing ahead of the presidential election. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, a Democrat, and Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, sparred after Samaniego enacted a stay-at-home order that closed nonessential businesses, triggering partisan recriminations and legal challenges.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) called Samaniego a "tyrant" for enacting the order. Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who said no new shutdowns would be enacted in the state, accused Samaniego of not enforcing existing rules. Samaniego's order was struck down by a court."

fark these stupid conservative farkers who have politicized this situation. Don't give me any both-sides crap.  The irrational opposition to public health measures started with them and they riled up their supporters over it.

"I've done the best I could," Margo said. "I get calls from businesses who tell me they won't make it. I get calls from families who lost loved ones. I've never politicized this, and I don't intend to."

So on one hand we have 'lots of actual people are going to die if we don't do something' and on the other we have 'if we do something it might hurt small businesses'.  Why do these 'pro-life' conservatives always side with the dollar over actual lives?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish. What does El Paso mean?


I don't believe you're really sorry.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You know how many people will be alive next year in El Paso, Texas?

That's how many.
 
