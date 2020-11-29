 Skip to content
Los Angeles becomes one of the first U.S. counties to go back into lockdown
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just so you get a clearer picture submitter. It's Los Angeles County that is shut down. The county holds about six million more people than the city alone.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Back into?

I don't think you ever even tried to quarter ass a lockdown
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Just so you get a clearer picture submitter. It's Los Angeles County that is shut down. The county holds about six million more people than the city alone.


L.A. County population is 10 million plus.  However the COVID case numbers are increasing as is the overall rate.  Interestingly enough, the death numbers have not. Could be a lag...

Here's the link if you want more:

http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/​m​edia/Coronavirus/locations.htm
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At the hospitals, it is bad right now
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Back into?

I don't think you ever even tried to quarter ass a lockdown


In America, we call the government saying "please stay home" a lockdown.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do t even wanna imagine what has happened to my ICU.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lockdown?

-- Nonessential retail (includes indoor malls): 20% maximum occupancy;

If you don't even close the malls, it's really not much of a lockdown.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Lockdown?

-- Nonessential retail (includes indoor malls): 20% maximum occupancy;

If you don't even close the malls, it's really not much of a lockdown.


Right? It's so farking dumb, it physically hurts.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Just so you get a clearer picture submitter. It's Los Angeles County that is shut down. The county holds about six million more people than the city alone.


40 states have fewer people than LA county. That's why no one lives in LA-too crowded!
 
orbister
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

That would result in a sizeable proportion of the population starving to death.


That would result in a sizeable proportion of the population starving to death.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

orbister: Wanderlusting: We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

That would result in a sizeable proportion of the population starving to death.


Very few people would starve to death by not eating for a few weeks. Have you seen our national average BMI recently?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.


How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.
 
Jadedgrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lol what a bunch of BS. Here in NY Cuomo shuts down non-essential businesses. He already shut down salons and gyms. No indoor dining in restaurants. Excuse me while I go fetch my tiny violin for Cali.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.


Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.


But not Home Depot or Lowe's.  If those two close it's pretty much game over if Angeleno have nothing to do.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haven't been out since March
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a lockdown that the sheriffs department has said it will not enforce

More half-ass measures
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.


Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄


Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.


In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.
 
eiger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How can you lock down without vigorous federal financial support, an eviction moratorium with teeth, etc.

FTA: -- Nonessential retail (includes indoor malls): 20% maximum occupancy;

-- Personal care services: 20% maximum occupancy;

-- Libraries: 20% maximum occupancy;

-- Fitness centers operating outdoors: 50% maximum occupancy;

-- Museums galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens operating outdoors: 50% maximum occupancy;

-- Mini-golf, batting cages, go-kart racing operating outdoors: 50% maximum occupancy;

Oh, I see. It's not "really" a lockdown.

Look folks no matter how bad it gets, there won't be anymore real lockdowns until/if the federal government actually acts to support having them. We're on our own, abandoned by the government.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.


Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.

Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.


Letting people starve as a way to defeat the virus?

Saving people from death by killing them isn't really a win.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Conservative stupidly to begin in 3...2...1....
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.

Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.

Letting people starve as a way to defeat the virus?

Saving people from death by killing them isn't really a win.


Well, technically, it is. Why do you have to such a naysayer. The guy is an idea man. Sure. It's rough around the edges but maybe he's going to bring in gorillas that eat the hungry people before they die of hunger.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: TwowheelinTim: Just so you get a clearer picture submitter. It's Los Angeles County that is shut down. The county holds about six million more people than the city alone.

40 states have fewer people than LA county. That's why no one lives in LA-too crowded!


"That's why no one lives in LA-too crowded!"

Re-read that sentence yourself. Repeatedly. Until you see the issue
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.

Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.

Letting people starve as a way to defeat the virus?

Saving people from death by killing them isn't really a win.


You vastly overestimate how many people would starve to death in three to four weeks in the US.

This isn't 1950s Maoist China. We have a national BMI that would allow for months of not eating before any serious malnutrition would come into play.

Sure, a few on the small side of the scale would be at risk, but honestly, I can't remember the last time I saw someone underweight in the US.

Hell, even Muslims fast for a month every year.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Living in L.A. I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

But seriously...

As a few have pointed out here already this is mostly a hollow act.

Basically they've slightly reduced capacity at malls and such while telling everybody, "even though the mall and other places are still open, stay home."

Ultimately it doesn't send a clear message.

Even with Covid-19 cases rapidly rising I agree that L.A. County is only doing the minimum and not doing what they would like to do, because there is no relief package unlike this past spring.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.

Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.

Letting people starve as a way to defeat the virus?

Saving people from death by killing them isn't really a win.

You vastly overestimate how many people would starve to death in three to four weeks in the US.

This isn't 1950s Maoist China. We have a national BMI that would allow for months of not eating before any serious malnutrition would come into play.

Sure, a few on the small side of the scale would be at risk, but honestly, I can't remember the last time I saw someone underweight in the US.

Hell, even Muslims fast for a month every year.


You are being arrogant, it seems. a) Muslims "fast" for Ramadan - between sunup and sundown, for a month - they don't go a month without eating, and; b) you are exaggerating a classic American trope that every American is obese - while it is true that on a national scale Americans are more overweight per capita, there are millions and millions who are food insecure in any given week of any year - LA county has one of the largest homeless populations in the country. Not too many fatsos running around in that crowd.

Your glib simplicity helps no one.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.

Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.

Letting people starve as a way to defeat the virus?

Saving people from death by killing them isn't really a win.

You vastly overestimate how many people would starve to death in three to four weeks in the US.

This isn't 1950s Maoist China. We have a national BMI that would allow for months of not eating before any serious malnutrition would come into play.

Sure, a few on the small side of the scale would be at risk, but honestly, I can't remember the last time I saw someone underweight in the US.

Hell, even Muslims fast for a month every year.


Keep going

Tell us your thoughts on eugenics
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Lol what a bunch of BS. Here in NY Cuomo shuts down non-essential businesses. He already shut down sal


username checks out.
 
DocUi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Hell, even Muslims fast for a month every year.


Now I know you're trolling. That's not how that works jackwagon, unless your plan allows people to go grocery shopping after sundown.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: IndyJohn: Wanderlusting: raerae1980: Wanderlusting: Fancy_Bear: Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.

How many Americans have a month's worth of stable food stores in their homes? Do you? I might, but 95% of it would be un-sauced pasta, oatmeal, raisins, and covfefe.

Like I said above, very few people are in danger of dying from lack of food for a few weeks. This country is massively overweight and we could all stand to lose some weight as a benefit.

Now i know not to take you seriously.   I live in an apartment in L.A., im lucky if i have space to store extra toilet paper, let alone a month's worth of food.  🙄

Well, then, you may get Covid, but at least you won't starve.

I don't know what voodoo magic you've been reading, but Covid doesn't just disappear at the supermarket or whatever place you buy your toilet paper.

If you accept the risk of getting Covid because you need food and toilet paper, fine, but most people I've heard from want this virus gone.

The more people venture out and do the things they deem "essential," the more it will spread. I didn't make the laws of nature, but I must abide by them. So do you.

In a couple of those laws of nature are that people need to eat and people need to shiat.

You really come off as an arrogant idiot asshole.

Maybe, but at least my plan would defeat this virus.

Letting people starve as a way to defeat the virus?

Saving people from death by killing them isn't really a win.

You vastly overestimate how many people would starve to death in three to four weeks in the US.

This isn't 1950s Maoist China. We have a national BMI that would allow for months of not eating before any serious malnutrition would come into play.

Sure, a few on the small side of the scale would be at risk, but honestly, I can't remember the last time I saw someone underweight in the US.

Hell, even Muslims fast for a month every year.

You are being arrogant, it seems. a) Muslims "fast" for Ramadan - between sunup and sundown, for a month - they don't go a month without eating, and; b) you are exaggerating a classic American trope that every American is obese - while it is true that on a national scale Americans are more overweight per capita, there are millions and millions who are food insecure in any given week of any year - LA county has one of the largest homeless populations in the country. Not too many fatsos running around in that crowd.

Your glib simplicity helps no one.


Then buckle up, because Covid ain't going away no matter how hard you want people to wear masks or social distance.

We're in this for the long haul because we're collectively unwilling to cut off the gangrenous sores and focus on survival.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.


What about politicians that need a haircut?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PaulRB: TwowheelinTim: Just so you get a clearer picture submitter. It's Los Angeles County that is shut down. The county holds about six million more people than the city alone.

L.A. County population is 10 million plus.  However the COVID case numbers are increasing as is the overall rate.  Interestingly enough, the death numbers have not. Could be a lag...

Here's the link if you want more:

http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/m​edia/Coronavirus/locations.htm


We've made many improvements to care in the past year, but most of the deaths early on where due to overwhelmed hospitals just not having staff to keep up with the patients in places like NYC.  We are getting that everywhere now.

Deaths will go up.  Quickly.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wanderlusting: Good. Shut it down. Shut everything down. Keep people in their homes at gun point by the National Guard.

PS. During the 1978 Blizzard, the National Guard enforced permanent curfew in the states that were hit by it. It was illegal to leave your home except for emergency.

They closed grocers. They closed supermarkets and they arrested anyone not actively traveling to a hospital.

We need to do that. Close the schools. Close businesses. Close Walmart's and targets. Close grocers. Shut it all down for a month and enforce it brutally.


You would have absolutely LOVED Stalin.
 
