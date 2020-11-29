 Skip to content
(SeattlePI)   Thanks to Covid, the safest place to dine out might be at a yurt village   (seattlepi.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you happen to sport your own Amex, you'll swipe it in for a tasting menu ringing in at $145 per person.

LOL wut?
Is the food made of gold?
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: If you happen to sport your own Amex, you'll swipe it in for a tasting menu ringing in at $145 per person.

LOL wut?
Is the food made of gold?


They have a tasting menu on the website for $135.

Chose a first course:
Chioggia Beets (Amazake yogurt and hibiscus)
Caramelized Mussels (Pine nut "green curry" with geoduck XO sauce)
Chawanmushi (Japanese egg custard with hedgehog mushroom and geoduck)
Canlis Salad (Our great grandmother's recipe, with bacon, mint, and lemon)

Then, chose a second course
:Grilled Carrots (Glazed in reduced blackberry jam with chorizo and clams)
Haiga Rice (In brown butter dashi with Dungeness crab, fried chili, and hazelnuts)
Fried Rabbit (Yoshoku potatoes, buttermilk, and herbs from our garden)
Broken Bean Stew (23 varieties of beans from the Bread Lab, with preserved and fresh vegetables)

Then chose a third course:
Sea Bream (Stewed onions, horseradish, and flavors of oyakodon)
Pork (Green garlic, hazelnuts, and lemon)
Lamb (Dry-aged leg and belly, with fermented brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and sweet potato)
Dry Aged Ribeye (Gratin of potato and fermented cabbage, with sauce Pierre)

Then chose a final course:
Sweet Potato (Japanese sweet potato with bee pollen garam, yuzu sherbet, and cocoa butter cake)
Soufflè (Orange Curaçao, creme anglaise, and warm madeleines)
Chocolate (Warm dark chocolate mousse, smoked white chocolate ganache, and juniper oil)
Aged Cheddar and Apple (French toast, apple chutney, yogurt ice cream, and Petit Pomerol cheddar)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The view is nice, the food is steakhouse typical and the staff all have poles waaay up the no-no. If that's your thing then by all means enjoy.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Step into my yurt, cause you're farkin fired!
 
