Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 813: "Waiter, There's a Fly in My". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Waiter, There's a Fly in My

Description: picture - or dragon fly, or damsel fly, or gnat, or bee, or mosquito - or any flying critter smaller than a Bee Hummingbird (the smallest bird, so no birds allowed). Difficulty: An image of any member of the Endopterygota superorder of insects OTHER than butterflies and moths.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fly on Iris

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Bee on sign

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Coccinelle on blade


Fark user imageView Full Size


I may have used this before, but I'm not sure. If any archivist recognizes it, please have it de-voted.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Drone fly, probably Eristalis arbustorum (thanks, iNaturalist)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Mud dauber, Sceliphron caementarium

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Another drone fly, Eristalis tenax

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Snipe Fly
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Robber Fly
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mydas Fly
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Evidently ladybugs come with the high-gloss shine.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Ladybug eating aphids. It hss about a million to go....
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fornicating dragonflies, no less.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gettin' some...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Robber Flies by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bee on Rabbit bush.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mud dauber
 
gorrck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
https://flic.kr/p/QViSwd
Madagascar dragonfly (link goes to full image)
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dragon fly.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't recall if I've posted this before or not.
 
