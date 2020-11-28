 Skip to content
(CNN)   The aliens have beamed the Utah monolith back to the mothership   (edition.cnn.com)
posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2020 at 6:35 AM



skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Location posted on reddit ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skyotter: Location posted on reddit ...

[Fark user image 425x240]


Thus endeth the experiment of Schrödinger's Monolith.

QED
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First there is a monolith, then there is no monolith...then there is?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The porn parody should be out any day though, 2021: An Anus Dongyssey
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The BLM did not remove the structure"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More likely just changed its polarity
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aww. <sniffle> It's going to make some scrap metal dealer very happy one day...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or more accurately "Someone took the shiny metal thing that was out in the middle of the desert"
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But that wouldn't be all mysterious and shiat.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The porn parody should be out any day though, 2021: An Anus Dongyssey


2001, But With Boobs | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube aFNtf95roQk
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aliens don't like being on the front page of CNN.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It will be back
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bill Gates will just find another location for his 5G transmitter.
Probably Montana.
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LewDux: "The BLM did not remove the structure"


It was not a Confederate monolith.
 
