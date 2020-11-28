 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "If nothing is done, hospitals will be forced to decide who gets care and who does not...not just those with Covid-19 disease...more Arizonans will die of heart attacks, strokes, and injuries from car accidents"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's been the fear since this thing started. Not just Arizona.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and they'll blame on COVID even people who died without having COVID? JUST TO INFLATE THE NUMBERS?

/The sad thing is I know that's coming.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: That's been the fear since this thing started. Not just Arizona.


Oh, really? Hm. Who'd have thought.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OBVIOUS, SICK and SCARY tag are gangbanging arizona.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It'll be one of the few instances where the GOP wants you to turn left.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Death panels, courtesy of the GOP
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vygramul: Oh, and they'll blame on COVID even people who died without having COVID? JUST TO INFLATE THE NUMBERS?

/The sad thing is I know that's coming.


You dont understand how cause and effect work do you?

I bet all those people who were executed by the SS when Hitler invaded europe dont count as dead in the war because they werent killed by the army? Or those dying of starvation? Or lack of hospitals?

You probably think that nobody died in WW2 since Hitler never killed anyone with his own hands.

/go fark yourself
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GOP healthcare was always shovel ready.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No worries, the herd only gets stronger when a bit of bad blood is let.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x352]


Bad Religion-Suffer
Youtube qbWAT66QvVY
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lolmao500: vygramul: Oh, and they'll blame on COVID even people who died without having COVID? JUST TO INFLATE THE NUMBERS?

/The sad thing is I know that's coming.

You dont understand how cause and effect work do you?

I bet all those people who were executed by the SS when Hitler invaded europe dont count as dead in the war because they werent killed by the army? Or those dying of starvation? Or lack of hospitals?

You probably think that nobody died in WW2 since Hitler never killed anyone with his own hands.

/go fark yourself


Might want to recalibrate your sarcasm detector.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is going to be the darkest winter most of us will hopefully ever live through.
I wish I were joking.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark Doug Ducey and the farking AZ gop.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, it will go away in April, with the heat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be the hospitals where the riots start, isn't it?

/hold on to your butts
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: You probably think that nobody died in WW2 since Hitler never killed anyone with his own hands.


thorazine dude

try some
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a nation wide lockdown with UBI and Medicare for all until a mandatory vaccine is deployed.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Death panels, courtesy of the GOP


Even then, every accusation was an admission.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's going to be the hospitals where the riots start, isn't it?

/hold on to your butts


People suffering from Covid often can't walk across the room let alone riot.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: We need a nation wide lockdown with UBI and Medicare for all until a mandatory vaccine is deployed.


And then when the vaccine is out, we just keep the UBI and Medicare for all.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And New Mexico hospitals are worried about an increase in cancer deaths because hospitals are too busy dealing with COVID to do screenings.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is actually like dominos.

More and more floors are being converted to Covid wards. The ICUs are being filled-up. Once those are full than people stay in the ER if there isn't a room capable of treating you. As patients get stuck in the ER, hospitals will change their status to 'Closed to Trauma' so ambulances won't go to them. That will lead to lengthy rides in ambulances at first, but if what happens in one hospital is repeated in others it will only be a matter of time before the ambulances just treat people for as long as they can in the field - waiting for a hospital within an hour or two to open to new cases. Then when you call 911 the operator will advise that they can't route an ambulance to you at this time. Finally, people load their relative into the car, drive to the hospital and are turned away or they just go in and sit in a crowded lobby.

These kind of things happen when major disasters strike or wars. In 2021 it just might be January.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's going to be the hospitals where the riots start, isn't it?

/hold on to your butts


I wouldn't blame healthcare workers if they went on a national strike to force Washington to take this seriously.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: fragMasterFlash: It's going to be the hospitals where the riots start, isn't it?

/hold on to your butts

People suffering from Covid often can't walk across the room let alone riot.


I don't think Billy Bob MAGAt is going to want wait in line behind any "liberals" when his momma takes ill.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: That's been the fear since this thing started. Not just Arizona.


When was that again? When Covid-19 was just a Democrat hoax or when it was just like the flu?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: vygramul: Oh, and they'll blame on COVID even people who died without having COVID? JUST TO INFLATE THE NUMBERS?

/The sad thing is I know that's coming.

You dont understand how cause and effect work do you?

I bet all those people who were executed by the SS when Hitler invaded europe dont count as dead in the war because they werent killed by the army? Or those dying of starvation? Or lack of hospitals?

You probably think that nobody died in WW2 since Hitler never killed anyone with his own hands.

/go fark yourself


I don't think it could have been more obvious that this comment was sarcastic.  You're pissed off at someone who agrees with you.  Turn it down a notch.

The refrain we've heard time and time again is that the numbers are purposely inflated.  Which is stupid, because all you have to do is look at the excess death numbers to see how the pandemic is affecting us.  In a nation as large as the US, morbid as it might seem, it's easy to estimate the approximate number of Americans who should die on a week to week basis.  It's normally fairly predictable. When the number of deaths begins to surpass that number of expected deaths on a regular basis, you know something is amiss.  You see it sometimes during particularly bad flu seasons, but you're seeing it like nobody's business the last eight months.

My mother, who is an ardent right winger, was complaining about this back in April.  She argued that if her mom (my grandmother who was in terrible shape for decades) had died of Covid they would have chalked it up to the disease even though she was in terrible shape and would have died anyways.  I told mom, "Sure, and if someone had busted in her door and bludgeoned her with a hatchet they would have called it a murder, because it would have been one. People's lives have meaning no matter how old they are."  I have to wonder if mom is still going to feel the same way in 20 years when she is 90 years old too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just ask c19 ppl to just say home and die?
We regularly demand that illegals stay in their home nation and die.
We sent Jews back to Germany.
We dragged natives to wounded knee.

Or how about not make healthcare care a luxury?
How about let everyone, at least, buy Medicare?
And, maybe have a UBI?
But, hay you all do you. I guess.
FML
I guess we can all choke and die on the principle of the matter.
And wiper tears with our bootstraps?

Enjoy smaller government.
Enjoy no Death tax as c19 kills mama and papa.
Enjoy the 1/10 bulit wall.
Enjoy sticking it to the snow ❄
 
ansius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: fragMasterFlash: It's going to be the hospitals where the riots start, isn't it?

/hold on to your butts

People suffering from Covid often can't walk across the room let alone riot.


COVID sufferers, those who have been in car accidents, those who have heart attacks, cancer patients, etc aren't going to riot.

But don't expect their family members to consider rationing of care to be reasonable.

"Deny care to other people, not my loved ones" will be the cry before the punches start flying.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And the CHUDs are sending death threats to healthcare workers ensuring they'll be fewer of them

Health worker quits over repeated threats

No matter that the people threatening her may need her expertise in the future when they get COVID, demonstrating your undying fealty to the Fat Orange Tittybaby one is all that matters.
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: OBVIOUS, SICK and SCARY tag are gangbanging arizona.


'MURICA tag bends over for more...
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One time, in like 2009 I hooked up with a chick from work that went to ASU. Goddamn was she dumb and boring and easy.

I also worked with the dude she ended up marrying and having two kids with. He unfollowed me a while back, while she still likes every dumbshiat post I do. Over there it's all normal shiat, btw... cats and food and scenery and shiat. None of the depraved nonsense I post here bc none of you mfers know my name.

Anyway. People from AZ and people that willingly spent time there are trash.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Death panels, courtesy of the GOP


Came for the death panels, leaving satisfied.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have fun dying in a hospital parking lot a-holes.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pnkgtr: Have fun dying in a hospital parking lot a-holes.


Sadly a lot people who aren't a-holes will also end up dying in a hospital parking lot.
 
HempHead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: pnkgtr: Have fun dying in a hospital parking lot a-holes.

Sadly a lot people who aren't a-holes will also end up dying in a hospital parking lot.


If they televise it and allow for viewers to pay to have weapons air dropped in, I'd totally be down.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm so glad we never heard of Covid again after November 4th. Can you imagine how horrible it would have been if it wasn't a hoax to turn people against our Dear Leader?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The GOP would be happiest if you would just die, after giving them all of your money of course.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: pnkgtr: Have fun dying in a hospital parking lot a-holes.

Sadly a lot people who aren't a-holes will also end up dying in a hospital parking lot.


If you understood the "bully" mentality you'd realize this is a feature for them. They see freezer trucks full of dead bodies and it makes them feel like they're +1% more of a man, or don't have a broken dick or whatever.

They see those dead people and those that are suffering as proof of their strength. It's sick. But you should see it for what it is.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But they will die free!
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hlehmann: The GOP would be happiest if you would just die, after giving them all of your money of course.


Or if people simply die so they can feel the slight pulse of manliness surge through their tiny/useless/crooked dicks.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vygramul: Oh, and they'll blame on COVID even people who died without having COVID? JUST TO INFLATE THE NUMBERS?

/The sad thing is I know that's coming.


arguing about which direction they should have turned while the Titanic is sinking.

the people in the lifeboats are tge ones leaving the state...

and taking the virus with them.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stan unusual: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 246x205]
It'll be one of the few instances where the GOP wants you to turn left.


For those that need the joke explained:

"Expectant" in triage does not mean "about to give birth", it means "about to die".  The diagram means that both doomed (expectant) cases and minor (non emergent) cases get turned away:  one because there's nothing that can be done and one because there's nothing that needs be done.  Only middle cases-ones where urgent treatment is indicated and would be worth doing-proceed to the procedure room.

And in this diagram, the doomed ones go to the left.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MegaLib: We need a nation wide lockdown with UBI and Medicare for all until a mandatory vaccine is deployed.


who do you think you are?!?

Canada!

/s
//just in case
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: MegaLib: We need a nation wide lockdown with UBI and Medicare for all until a mandatory vaccine is deployed.

who do you think you are?!?

Canada!

/s
//just in case


All the trump trolls and losers are over on parlor beating their meat about dominion algorithms or whatever. And don't have time to grace our presence snd explain how all some people are just useless and should left to die so us "real" people can have chicken on our quesadillas...
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's on Twitter, it must be true.

Still only a fraction of the shiat show of any of the states in the North East
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: One time, in like 2009 I hooked up with a chick from work that went to ASU. Goddamn was she dumb and boring and easy.

I also worked with the dude she ended up marrying and having two kids with. He unfollowed me a while back, while she still likes every dumbshiat post I do. Over there it's all normal shiat, btw... cats and food and scenery and shiat. None of the depraved nonsense I post here bc none of you mfers know my name.

Anyway. People from AZ and people that willingly spent time there are trash.


and now others in this thread think the same of you.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: MegaLib: We need a nation wide lockdown with UBI and Medicare for all until a mandatory vaccine is deployed.

who do you think you are?!?

Canada!

/s
//just in case


In fairness, UBI wouldn't really help anyone living beyond the lifestyle that UBI would afford them.

IE -literally everyone working instead of hanging out all day playing video games would have a higher income than UBI alone provides. And almost everyone spends more when they make more.

So you would still have people who have to decide to go to work, or not pay their bills... And for the businesses your forcefully shutdown, you would still have financially devistated people.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: But they will die free!


not in the US.  Dying is expensive in the US.
 
