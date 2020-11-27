 Skip to content
(UPI)   Danish leaders consider digging up dead minks, driving stakes through their hearts   (upi.com) divider line
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psst! Fur coats going cheap, might need a wash.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Psst! Fur coats going cheap, might need a wash.


If it's anything like the response Utah had to its infected mink farms, the furs were already salvaged.
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I figured they would have cremated them in the first place
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
mutation found in minks has spread to humans in Denmark, killing 12 people

This is the new normal.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OMG that article made me laugh until I cried. It's a Roman Dirge comic come to life.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The image of dead minks popping up and launching into the air behind officials as they say things like,  "If there is one thing we have learned from the last few weeks, it is that the decisions we make must be made on the best possible basis," ---kapow plop sploosh--.. and "Their life's work [has been] shattered," Frederiksen said. "It has been emotional for them, and ... --[mink lands his head]--- "...sorry. [mink's eye pops out] It has for me too."

omg this is too awesom bwahahahaa
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some of the culled minks, which were suspected of carrying a strain of the coronavirus, have been rising up from their graves because the gas in their bodies allowed them up emerge from the topsoil they were covered with.

Up emerge?
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
