(ABC 15)   New flavor of Tide Pod hitting Walmart shelves spring 2021   (abc15.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank God.  I'm sick of their current selection.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now fish can get high off them, too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gronk eat Tide Pod. Gronk gain power of Tide Pod.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I hear "chum pod" I think of...

mybloggableday.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/"chunder pod," also too
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does chumming have to with a rookie hooking the fish?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Halloween just got interesting.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You got any of those chump odds?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chumming of any sort is poor sport. This is only going to further stress already overfished lakes, IMHO.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: He even landed a call with Walmart executives through their program called Walmart Open Call, where the company invites entrepreneurs to pitch their product in hopes of getting it on their shelves.
...
Walmart? How the hell did this not get featured on Shark Tank? That copy writes itself.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You got to hook them when they're young.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
