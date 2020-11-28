 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   Recognizing end of snailmail era, Japan Post to end Saturday delivery and next-day delivery of standard mail   (japantoday.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2020 at 12:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess all those invalids and elderly people will have to download their medications from the web.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait wait wait.  Back up a bit.

"Next-day delivery of standard mail?"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Japan, always beating us by always being ahead.
(Except that one time)
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jvl: Wait wait wait.  Back up a bit.

"Next-day delivery of standard mail?"


Japan is tiny
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jvl: Wait wait wait.  Back up a bit.

"Next-day delivery of standard mail?"


You can have that in the USPS too. I once drove to the post office, mailed a letter to the next town over, and when I got home and your later I got a call from the recipient for the interview.
 
englaja
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I guess all those invalids and elderly people will have to download their medications from the web.


Bring out the bioreactors and organic 3D printers and it might be feasible. But the oldies won't be able to afford the supply costs from the community's nanofeedstock pipeline and private molecular deconstruction will be illegal, and most drug downloads will be patented anyway, open source versions will be banned and downloading them from the dark web runs the risk of giving you a real virus or are just LSD, PCP and meth combo analogues with nanodrone cameras that capture the fun and stream it online. Young ones are calling it Geritage (Geriatric Rampage).

I think I'm reading too much Orion's Arm.
 
englaja
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Japan, always beating us by always being ahead.
(Except that one time)


The were well ahead of the US at Pearl Harbor... They just, well, didn't follow up on the delivery.

Which is what they're doing now, I guess.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daer21: jvl: Wait wait wait.  Back up a bit.

"Next-day delivery of standard mail?"

Japan is tiny


Tiny but very crowded.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Canada ended Saturday delivery in 1970.

Somehow we have survived.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The gravity of this situation warrants the following activation of THE HAIRBAND ALERT SYSTEM.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL...

Cinderella - Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone) (Stereo Version)
Youtube i28UEoLXVFQ
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jvl: Wait wait wait.  Back up a bit.

"Next-day delivery of standard mail?"


Yep. And No, it is not because Japan is tiny. If Japan were the US eastern seaboard, it would extend from Nova Scotia to Puerto Rico.

Several years ago, courier services were upping their game and there was talk of making a lot of cuts to the postal service. So what did they do? They got busy. Productivity skyrocketed and they began to offer all kinds of services to compete with everybody.

At a Japanese post office, you can buy gifts for people, buy packaging materials, deposit and withdraw money. Keep savings, buy insurance. Cash all kinds of payments. You can send cash through the mails. They still do CODs and registered mail.

And the one day delivery is not extra. It is standard, as far as I know. They do a good job. I think they overdo it, really, and I don:t think anyone will notice the lowered standard. Especially in light of world events.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.