(TuneIn)   Back to the Triple Play for Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET). The students of Madison High are revolting against the dress code, George and Liz get locked in the attic, and what about that treasure map Clark, Jimmy & Pug found?   (tunein.com) divider line
89 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2020 at 7:30 PM (50 minutes ago)



wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Dress Code - 4/24/49 - The Students revolt against Madison High's staid dress code.

My Favorite Husband - Locked in the Attic - 9/23/49 - While looking for George's ukulele, he and Liz look over their old stuff in the attic and suddenly the door accidentally closes and locks them up there.

Superman - The Nitrate Shipment Parts 1 to 5 - 4/21 - 4/30/41 - Clark, Jimmy and their new friend Pug head back to Metropolis and try to figure out what to do with their treasure map.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Telefunken warmed up and a hot cup of Newman's Special Blend at the ready.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Telefunken is one of my favorite words to say!

I'm tuned in.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not quite a period piece to listen to the shows with (being from 1963).  I have a 1940 Zenith console that I'd love to get working again (actually it MIGHT still work, but I'd never trust it).  I fear that when I pull the chassis all the insulation on the wires will be cracked and falling off.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: It's not quite a period piece to listen to the shows with (being from 1963).  I have a 1940 Zenith console that I'd love to get working again (actually it MIGHT still work, but I'd never trust it).  I fear that when I pull the chassis all the insulation on the wires will be cracked and falling off.


That good old asbestos I bet!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving.  Myself I got a take-out dinner for 2 (me & Sophie).  She really enjoyed the turkey, had it all gobbled down before I had my plate set up. Then a couple of Zoom meetings, one with friends and the other with family.

Sophie is now lying down beside me, purring happily.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: wooden_badger: It's not quite a period piece to listen to the shows with (being from 1963).  I have a 1940 Zenith console that I'd love to get working again (actually it MIGHT still work, but I'd never trust it).  I fear that when I pull the chassis all the insulation on the wires will be cracked and falling off.

That good old asbestos I bet!


If I'm lucky it's cloth covered, it could be OK.  But I seem to remember it was rubber insulation, which means it will all be bad.  Only one of my radios has asbestos in it, a 1952 Zenith TransOceanic portable.  Not sure how I'll deal with it if I ever decide to open it up.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wooden_badger: feckingmorons: wooden_badger: It's not quite a period piece to listen to the shows with (being from 1963).  I have a 1940 Zenith console that I'd love to get working again (actually it MIGHT still work, but I'd never trust it).  I fear that when I pull the chassis all the insulation on the wires will be cracked and falling off.

That good old asbestos I bet!

If I'm lucky it's cloth covered, it could be OK.  But I seem to remember it was rubber insulation, which means it will all be bad.  Only one of my radios has asbestos in it, a 1952 Zenith TransOceanic portable.  Not sure how I'll deal with it if I ever decide to open it up.


Well, wear a mask :)
 
